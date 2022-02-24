The Bros. Landreth Announce 25+ Date Tour With Stops In NYC, DC, Nashville & More





Sun., Sep. 18 | New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Off the heels of their 'Come Morning' album announcement, JUNO-winning duo The Bros. Landreth announce their 2022 tour with 25+ dates across the U.S., Canada and the U.K. featuring stops in New York City, Nashville, D.C., Philadelphia, Chicago and more. The tour kicks off on Fri., Jun. 3rd at Mills Hardware in Hamilton, Ontario. For a full list of dates, visit thebroslandreth.com/shows.Known for delivering riveting live performances, The Bros. Landreth have been described as "a combination of the Allman Brothers Band and the Eagles, with their blues-inspired guitar licks and memorable harmonies working alongside the pop sensibility and guitar virtuosity of a singer-songwriter like John Mayer" (CBS Radio). The duo has established themselves as a must-see live act with previous performances at SXSW, AmericanaFest, Tønder Festival and more. On the 2022 tour, fans can expect appearances from special guests at each performance. More info to come."I've always loved the trio format but I really learned to love it during the touring season of my solo record, Whiskey," says Joey Landreth. "That love affair only deepened as time went on. As The Bros. Landreth, we have historically always toured as a four-piece, but when it came time to get the Bros. back on the road, we decided to re-format as a three-piece. I fell in love with all the creative space and how nimbly a three-piece can move. When we improvise, we can stop on a dime, change pace and follow the muse."Last week, The Bros. Landreth announced their third full-length album 'Come Morning' (5.13 via Birthday Cake Records, establishing a new era for the duo who dive deeper into personal reflection as a culmination of the last 10+ years of music making. Their new single "Stay" grapples with the desire to settle down while also thriving on the excitement of life as a road-warrior.Visit thebroslandreth.com to stay up-to-date on new music releases and more.THE BROS. LANDRETH ON TOUR:Fri., Jun. 3 | Mills Hardware | Hamilton, Ontario (CA)Sat., Jun. 4 | Aeolian Hall | London, Ontario (CA)Tues., Jun. 7 | Market Hall | Peterborough, Ontario (CA)Wed., Jun. 8 | Grad Club | Kingston, Ontario (CA)Thurs., Jun. 9 | National Arts Centre | Ottawa, Ontario (CA)Sat., Jun. 11 | Venue TBD | Toronto, Ontario (CA)Mon., Jun. 13 | City Winery | New York, NYTues., Jun. 14 | City Winery | Philadelphia, PAWed. Jun. 15 | City Winery | Washington, DCSat., Jun. 18 | City Winery | Nashville, TNMon., Jun. 20 | City Winery | Chicago, ILTues., Jun. 21 | Dakota Jazz Club | Minneapolis, MNThurs., Sep. 1 | O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire | London, UKFri., Sep. 2 | Academy 3 | Birmingham, UKSat., Sep. 3 | Queens Hall Narberth | Wales, UKSun., Sep. 4 | Thekla | Bristol, UKMon., Sep. 5 | The Venue | Derby, UKTues., Sep. 6 | Greystones | Sheffield, UKWed., Sep. 7 | Room 2 | Glasgow, UKThurs., Sep. 8 | Academy 3 | Manchester, UKFri., Sep. 9 | Academy 2 | Oxford, UKMon., Sep. 12 | Q Factory | Amsterdam, NLTues., Sep. 13 | Nochtspeicher | Hamburg, DEWed., Sep. 14 | MTC | Cologne, DEThurs., Sep. 15 | Prachtwerk | Berlin, DESat., Sep. 17 | Beta | Copenhagen, DKSun., Sep. 18 | Dexter | Odense, DK.



