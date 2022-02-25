LiveOne And React Presents Announce The 10th Anniversary Of Spring Awakening Music Festival (SAM10) This Spring, In Chicago

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
LiveOne (Nasdaq: LVO), a creator-first, music, entertainment and technology platform focused on delivering premium experiences and content worldwide through membership, subscriptions, and live and virtual events, and its subsidiary React Presents announced today that Spring
Awakening Music
Festival (#SAMF10), the largest three-day all-electronic dance music festival in the Midwest, will return to Chicago
this Spring
for its 10th Anniversary. Fans are invited to sign up for early pre-sale offers and enter to win a VIP suite package, tickets, photo passes and more exclusively at springawakeningfestival.com.
#SAMF10 will be an immersive experience featuring groundbreaking music performances and activations in the metaverse. Fans will also be treated to cross-genre musical performances featuring unexpected collaborations, backstage green room content and virtual meet and greets. This year's festival will be live-streamed via LiveOne's pay-per-view platform. #SAMF will also announce the return of 10 festival legends to this year's lineup.
The 10th Anniversary festival will have exclusive benefits and access for LiveOne members, including:
10 pieces of commemorative merchandise
10 themed NFTs
10 after parties with artists
10 surprises and delights at festival grounds
10 Members-only sweepstakes and prizes
VIP Areas
From the beginning more than 500,000 fans experienced performances by 750+ artists including:
Marshmello
Martin
Garrix
The Chainsmokers
Tiësto
Steve Aoki
Skrillex
Calvin Harris
ILLENIUM
Zedd
DJ Snake
Diplo
Dillon Francis
Hardwell
Armin Van Buuren
Afrojack
Fans can visit springawakeningfestival.com to sign up for the exclusive "Spring Awakening" Sweepstakes to Grand Prize of a VIP Suite Package, including a private suite to view all Spring
Awakening stages, hotel, air and more. Additional prizes include VIP tickets, Spring
Awakening merchandise and a photo pit access! The "Spring Awakening" Sweepstakes ends at 11:59 P.M. PST on March 20, 2022.
Additional details, including lineup, new venue location, will be announced over the coming weeks. For additional information, visit springawakeningfestival.com.
Facebook: @springawakeningfest
Twitter:@springawakeningfest
Instagram: @springawakeningfest