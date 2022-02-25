LiveOne And React Presents Announce The 10th Anniversary Of Spring Awakening Music Festival (SAM10) This Spring, In Chicago





Instagram: @springawakeningfest New York, NY (Top40 Charts) LiveOne (Nasdaq: LVO), a creator-first, music, entertainment and technology platform focused on delivering premium experiences and content worldwide through membership, subscriptions, and live and virtual events, and its subsidiary React Presents announced today that Spring Awakening Music Festival (#SAMF10), the largest three-day all-electronic dance music festival in the Midwest, will return to Chicago this Spring for its 10th Anniversary. Fans are invited to sign up for early pre-sale offers and enter to win a VIP suite package, tickets, photo passes and more exclusively at springawakeningfestival.com.#SAMF10 will be an immersive experience featuring groundbreaking music performances and activations in the metaverse. Fans will also be treated to cross-genre musical performances featuring unexpected collaborations, backstage green room content and virtual meet and greets. This year's festival will be live-streamed via LiveOne's pay-per-view platform. #SAMF will also announce the return of 10 festival legends to this year's lineup.The 10th Anniversary festival will have exclusive benefits and access for LiveOne members, including:10 pieces of commemorative merchandise10 themed NFTs10 after parties with artists10 surprises and delights at festival grounds10 Members-only sweepstakes and prizesVIP AreasFrom the beginning more than 500,000 fans experienced performances by 750+ artists including:Marshmello Martin GarrixThe ChainsmokersTiëstoSteve AokiSkrillexCalvin HarrisILLENIUMZeddDJ SnakeDiploDillon FrancisHardwellArmin Van BuurenAfrojackFans can visit springawakeningfestival.com to sign up for the exclusive "Spring Awakening" Sweepstakes to Grand Prize of a VIP Suite Package, including a private suite to view all Spring Awakening stages, hotel, air and more. Additional prizes include VIP tickets, Spring Awakening merchandise and a photo pit access! The "Spring Awakening" Sweepstakes ends at 11:59 P.M. PST on March 20, 2022.Additional details, including lineup, new venue location, will be announced over the coming weeks. For additional information, visit springawakeningfestival.com.Facebook: @springawakeningfestTwitter:@springawakeningfestInstagram: @springawakeningfest



