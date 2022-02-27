MOBO Award Winner Rachel Kerr Unveils Long-Awaited Debut Album "Masterpeace"



• Headlining tours across Europe, US and Africa New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Multi-award-winning UK recording artist Rachel Kerr has unveiled her long-awaited debut album, Masterpeace, which features lead single "I Do". More than a debut album, Masterpeace was four years in the making and reveals Rachel's most authentic, vulnerable and groundbreaking songs to date. Choosing to write and co-produce all 11 tracks herself, Masterpeace is an undiluted and unapologetic expression of Rachel Kerr's most sincere musical work."You only get one debut album… it has to be right. I want to be proud and moved listening to it 20 years from now… so after 4 years, finally, I have peace, it's ready, so I present to you my Master-peace!" (Rachel Kerr)Whether it's with soulful, self-approving, positive affirmations, powerful R&B reminders that we are never alone or head-bopping, hip-hop charged anthems reminding us that our best is yet to come, this anthem-packed album, paired with Rachel's world-class voice and witty penmanship is a force to be reckoned with.Undeniable themes such as hope and love are skilfully woven throughout the album and highlight the intense personal journey that Rachel has been on, in the most uplifting, heartfelt and sincere of ways."I'm unapologetic that every thread of my music is hopeful and inspirational but also isn't afraid to tackle the ugliness of being real." (Rachel Kerr)The independently released album takes listeners on the most inspirational and eclectic musical journey. Uptempo anthems "I Do" and " Rescue " drive home the message that we need not look too far to find the ride-or-die love that every human deserves, whereas "Daddy's Lullaby" is a deeply soulful, vocal-only composition that uses Rachel's voice as the song's sole instrumentation. The track is a heartfelt reminder that listeners are never alone and that our shared human experience and desire for love connects us."When I'm going through a challenging time, the only thing I want to feel is companionship, like I'm not alone in this. If love had a voice, it would sound something like 'Daddy's Lullaby' and 'I Do'." (Rachel Kerr)A firm believer in the power of positive affirmations, Rachel's highly charged songs "I Am" and " Change " are powerful self-affirming anthems, giving listeners a musical soundtrack to elevate their sense of self-worth, self-appreciation and hope for a brighter future. Birthed from a season of insecurity, Rachel wrote "I Am" after receiving an encouraging text from a friend when she was at her lowest."My world changed when I started to drown out the voices of fear and doubt that lived in my head with the sentiments of 'I Am'. It's the ultimate self-affirming power anthem." (Rachel Kerr)Vulnerable, emotive and empowering songs such as "Artist In Me", "Some More", "Almost There" and "Center" highlight the desperate and often lonely pursuit of achieving one's dreams. Rachel admits writing these songs when contemplating ending her musical journey. Listeners can expect to be blown away by the heart-wrenching lyrics, soulful harmonic delivery and highly inspirational overtones."As a songwriter it's my job to be creative, authentic and sincere with my vulnerability. I'm not afraid to be vulnerable in my music anymore. Vulnerability has become my superpower, reminding my audience that we are all human. But our hope is that no matter how bad it gets, we continue, we build character and ultimately we win!" (Rachel Kerr)Like many iconic R&B singers before her, such as Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey, Rachel pays homage to her gospel roots, and she attributes her childhood singing in church to her music skill. She calls " Alive " her personal testimony and " Glory " her personal victory, with both album tracks showcasing her childhood influences in the most uplifting and empowering of ways.Masterpeace continues what has been an impressive career so far for Rachel since she stepped into the music scene. She is decorated with a MOBO Award, a UK Entertainment Award and Grammy Award considerations in various categories. She has sold out London's O2 Academy Islington and has toured America, the Caribbean, Africa and Europe. Her musical accolades have granted her personal invitations from the UK Prime Minister to attend 10 Downing Street where she was commended for her contributions to music. She was also previously honoured with an invitation to sing for the former US President. The journey continues with Masterpeace, and Rachel has no plans of slowing down anytime soon, so expect to see and hear plenty more from her in the coming months, including a live tour in support of the album beginning in June. 2022 promises to be her biggest year yet! Masterpeace is available to buy/stream now on all platforms: https://orcd.co/rachelkerrmasterpeace.Tour dates:1st June 2022 San Francisco, CA2nd June 2022 Los Angeles, CA5th June 2022 Phoenix, AZ7th June 2022 Dallas, TX8th June 2022 Austin, TX9th June 2022 Houston, TX12th June 2022 Atlanta, GA14th June 2022 Nashville, TN16th June 2022 Chicago, IL19th June 2022 Washington, DC21st June 2022 Philadelphia, PN23rd June 2022 New York, NY26th June 2022 Boston, MA29th June 2022 Amsterdam30th June 2022 Paris3rd July 2022 Dubline7th July 2022 Manchester10th July 2022 LondonRachel Kerr is a singer/songwriter from Walsall, West Midlands, and now based between London and the US. This dynamic performer has won a MOBO Award, a UK Entertainment Award and has received Grammy Award considerations. To date, she has sold out shows at the O2 Academy Islington and has toured America, the Caribbean, Africa and Europe.Her musical accolades have granted her personal invitations from the UK Prime Minister to attend 10 Downing Street where she was commended for her contributions to music. She was also previously honoured with an invitation to sing for the former US President. Rachel has recently unveiled her long-awaited debut album, Masterpeace, which features lead single "I Do".Business and Entrepreneurship:Rachel has been an entrepreneur and owned her own business since 2012, opening her own performing arts school and vocal training academy: www.singercise.netAwards, Opportunities and Accolades:• MOBO Award (win)• Grammy Award (consideration)• UK Entertainment Award (win)• BET Sunday Best UK TV Judge• Sell-out concert, O2 Academy Islington, London• Invitation to 10 Downing Street from UK Prime Minister• Invitation from former US President• Headlining tours across Europe, US and Africa



