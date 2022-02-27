California Country Artist JD Hardy Releases New Video For "Let Her Run" From His Current Debut Album 'Killer'





A: That was more of the director's idea and kind of the direction the plot went; however, when I wrote it, I had no idea if she'd come back. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) California country artist JD HARDY has just released "Let Her Run," the latest single and video from his current debut album KILLER. The stirring clip by the Bakersfield born-and-raised singer, songwriter and guitarist was premiered yesterday at SOUNDS LIKE NASHVILLE whose Vernell Hackett said: "It takes a brave man to write a song so close to his heart, one about breaking up with the girl he loves. It takes an even braver man to film the video for the song on the place where it all happened. JD Hardy did exactly that."Anchored by the song's strong viewpoint ("…a woman with her mind made up does in fact have all the power," says JD), the video was beautifully shot by director Alisa Daglio at multiple locations throughout the central coast of California and underlines the song's compelling themes of love, trust and freedom. It features JD Hardy and actress Monique Guilfoyle.JD Hardy grew up amidst the oil rigs, farms, and West Coast honky-tonks that once inspired hometown heroes like Buck Owens and Merle Haggard to create their own form of country music. For JD, the so-called "Bakersfield sound"-a mix of West Coast twang, electric guitars, and rock & roll spirit-always sounded like home.KILLER, his newest collection of muscular, modern country anthems, finds JD firmly planting his flag in the present without forgetting his roots. It was produced by Dean Miller (son of country great Roger Miller) and features nine self-written songs, plus a distinctive cover of Simple Minds' "Don't You Forget About Me." These are country songs for the present-day California: a soundtrack for Friday night barrooms, boot-scuffed dance floors, highway drives, and unbroken horizons, all performed by a deep-voiced Californian who isn't afraid to blur the lines between genres. Confidently moving between blue-collar heartland rock songs, slow-burning ballads, and rootsy rave-ups, KILLER positions JD Hardy as Bakersfield's newest rule-breaker.Q&A WITH JD HARDY:-What inspired you to write "Let Her Run"?A: I'm dating a gal who has trust issues based on a past traumatic relationship that seemed to bleed on me so to speak. As a real cowboy, I used the analogy that when a green broke horse starts to buck, you run them as long and hard as they want and typically you'll have their attention and gained some more trust.-The song seems a very modern take on the "If You Love Someone, Set Them Free. If They Come Back They're Yours" quote. Was that your intention?A: Wasn't my intention; however, I get the connection and it really is just that.-The song, and especially the video, seem to give the woman in the relationship the power. Was that the intention?A: Yes, because a woman with her mind made up does in fact have all the power.-What are you hoping that people can take away from the song after they hear it?A: To control what they can and let go of what they can't and in that process try to accept that fact and enjoy what they can control.-What are all the locations of the video? Do these locations have significance for you?A: Locations are variously spread throughout the central coast of California where Scootch (Melodie, my GF) and I went and enjoyed.-Who is the gal in the video? Is she an actress?A: Monique Guilfoyle, she is an actress I know who played the role of Scootch.-The video shows the development and intimacy of a relationship and the possibility of someone walking away. In the video, the two end up together, whereas the song is more open ended. Did you deliberately set out for the video to have a happy ending for the couple?A: That was more of the director's idea and kind of the direction the plot went; however, when I wrote it, I had no idea if she'd come back.



