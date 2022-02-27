Judy Collins' First Album Ever Of All Original Songs Released Today;Superstar Singer Announces 2022 Tour Dates





https://www.judycollins.com/concerts New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Judy Collins' musical renaissance continues today with the release of her new album Spellbound. It has been met with tremendous support, including high-profile interviews with the New York Times for their My Ten feature which ran in the Arts & Leisure section last weekend, a Vulture Superlatives interview, and coverage from Pitchfork, Consequence of Sound, American Songwriter, and far beyond. Judy will also continue her international tour throughout all of 2022.Ever prolific, Collins has released six albums in the past six years, for a total of 55 albums. She has also just shared a brand new episode of her podcast Since You've Asked, which she first debuted last summer. The episode is a lovely conversation between her and founder, chief executive officer and head of Elektra Records and Nonesuch Records, Jac Holzman. She credits Jac as the record executive that first "discovered" her. Listen here: https://since-youve-asked.simplecast.com/episodes/since-youve-asked-jac-holzmanCollins dedicated Spellbound to Pete Seeger and Woody Guthrie who influenced her greatly, and it features 12 recently composed, modern folk songs and a bonus track of her evergreen "The Blizzard." Watch the lyric video for focus track " Spellbound " here: https://youtu.be/JnTh7TkFK1USpellbound takes the listener into a deep-dive of Judy's most transformative and remarkable moments. The lyrics showcase Judy's painterly songwriting from "Grand Canyon" where she sings about running Fern Lake Lodge in Estes Park without any running water or electricity, to " So Alive " where she recalls her time in Greenwich Village in the early 60's, "Arizona" where she shares her struggles with addiction and "Thomas Merton" which explores the life of the American Trappist monk who died under mysterious circumstances. While Collins has long been celebrated for her song interpretation and has shared a host of beloved original songs since her early albums, never before has she created an album entirely of her own work, until now.In creating the album Collins worked with a trusted family of musicians including co-producer Alan Silverman and singer-songwriter-guitarist Ari Hest (Judy and Ari were nominated for a Best Folk Album GRAMMY in 2016 for their duet record, Silver Skies Blue). The album's core studio musicians include multi-instrumentalist Thad DeBrock (Duncan Sheik, Nelly, Jonas Brothers), bassists Tony Levin (John Lennon, Sarah McLachlan, Pink Floyd) and Zev Katz (Marc Anthony, Elton John, Billy Joel), and drummer Doug Yowell (Suzanne Vega, Joe Jackson, Duncan Sheik). Spellbound's instrumentation features acoustic guitar, electric guitar, piano, synthesizer, lyrical bass lines and brushed drums. Collins' pristine vocals soar as though no time has passed since her mesmerizing 1967 debut, Wildflowers.Order Spellbound: https://orcd.co/judy_collins_spellboundSpellbound TracklistSpellboundGrand CanyonSo AliveHell on WheelsShipwrecked MarinerWhen I Was A Girl In Colorado Thomas MertonWild with MistGilded RoomsPrairie DreamsCity of AwakeningArizonaJudy Collins 2022 Tour Dates:February 25, 2022 - Washington Center for the Performing Arts in Olympia, WAFebruary 26, 2022 - Admiral Theatre in Bremerton, WAFebruary 28, 2022 - Alberta Rose Theatre in Portland, ORMarch 1, 2022 - Alberta Rose Theatre in Portland, ORMarch 2, 2022 - Tower Theatre in Bend, ORMarch 7, 2022 - Lensic Performing Arts Center in Santa Fe, NMMarch 8, 2022 - Fox Tucson Theatre in Tucson, AZMarch 10, 2022 - Celebrity Theatre in Phoenix, AZMarch 11, 2022 - McCallum Theatre for the Performing Arts in Palm Desert, CAMarch 18, 2022 - Scottish Rite Auditorium in Collingswood, NJMarch 24, 2022 - Fox Theatre in Hutchinson, KSMarch 26, 2022 - The Stanley - Estes Park, COMarch 29, 2022 - Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville, TNMarch 31, 2022 - Grand Theatre in Frankfort, KYApril 23, 2022 - 1932 Criterion Theatre in Bar Harbor, MEApril 29, 2022 - Sugarloaf PAC in Chester, NYMay 18, 2022 - St. Cecilia Music Center in Grand Rapids, MIAugust 28, 2022 - Cottingham Folk Festival in Cottingham, UK September 16, 2022 - Florida Theatre in Jacksonville, FLOctober 14, 2022 - Soka Performing Arts Center in Aliso Viejo, CANovember 5, 2022 - De Roma in Borgerhout, BelgiumNovember 6, 2022 - TivoliVredenburg in Utrecht, NetherlandsNovember 8, 2022 - Theater am Tanzbrunnen in Cologne, GermanyNovember 9, 2022 - Passionskirche Kreuzberg in Berlin, GermanyNovember 11, 2022 - RNCM Concert Hall in Manchester, UKNovember 12, 2022 - City Varieties in Leeds, UKNovember 15, 2022 - St. David's Hall in Cardiff, UKNovember 16, 2022 - Apex in Bury Saint Edmunds, UKNovember 18, 2022 - The Queen's Hall in Edinburgh, UKNovember 19, 2022 - Birmingham Town Hall in Birmingham, UKNovember 21, 2022 - Barbican Centre in London, UKhttps://www.judycollins.com/concerts



