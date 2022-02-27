Matroda Showcases His Flexibility On Two Certified House Gems 'Gotta Let You Go' On Insomniac Records



The Croatian house producer has proven to be one of the most well-rounded figures currently holding court in the house music space, with an impressive repertoire of tracks that have seen maneuvering through influences like a madman. His versatility has been littered courteously across the Insomniac catalog via a string of releases stretching back all the way to his label debut in 2020. So, it's only fitting his newest offering would see him splitting between both ends of the spectrum like the chameleonic champion that he is.



On the title cut "Gotta Let You Go," he opts for a warm piano-driven groove about cutting ties with a love that seems to have lost its luster. A diva-friendly vocal wails without a shred of remorse, belting out the cold hard truth over bright piano stabs that scamper above a bed of pumping percussion. Its deceptively upbeat nature serves as a pleasant reminder that there's always sunshine to be had at the end of a storm.



"Touchin' Me" leans into tougher tech house territory, another area of expertise for the artist in question. Pulsating basslines and shuffling drums ride atop the crest of a crescendo, until the chunky synth lead alternates its pitch through sporadic quick bursts above vocal chops and a mighty hook calling out the track's namesake. A swelling ricochet leads us into the breakdown, eventually flaring up to make full contact through its thumping tactile sequence. On both tracks, Matroda shows us yet again that he has his hands in all the right places.



Matroda's latest two-track offering is emblematic of the fluidity he's perfected over the last few years. He's made a habit out of pushing his own limits on the Insomniac imprint, returning regularly to make a run at almost any influence that happens to pique his interest. From the brooding, nostalgia laced "When We We Young," the pumping piano jam "Lifting," all the way through to his moody heartbreak anthem "

Matroda's new release "Gotta Let You Go" is available everywhere via Insomniac Records.



MATRODA - WINTER & SPRING TOUR 2022

Tickets: www.matrodamusic.com/tour



FEB 25 - SOMEWHERE NOWHERE NYC / NEW YORK, NY

FEB 27 - EDC MEXICO, MEXICO CITY, MX

MAR 4 - FARMERS PUBLIC MARKET / OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

MAR 5 - THE FRUIT / DURHAM, NC

MAR 11 - CELEBRITIES NIGHTCLUB / VANCOUVER, BC

MARCH - 12 HALCYON, SAN FRANCISCO, CA

MAR 17 - COMMONWEALTH BAR & STAGE / CALGARY,AB

MAR 18 - THE CHVRCH OF JOHN / EDMONTON, AB

MAR 19 - QC SOCIAL LOUNGE / CHARLOTTE, NC

MAR 25 - BEYOND WONDERLAND / SAN BERNARDINO, CA

MAR 26 - CROWN ROOM, St. LOUIS, MO

APR 2 - ACADEMY, LOS ANGELES, CA

MAY 6 - SHOWBOX SODO, SEATTLE, WA

