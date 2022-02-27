Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Metal / Hard Rock 27/02/2022

TOOL's "Fear Inoculum" Ultra Deluxe Vinyl Arrives April 8, 2022

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The eagerly-awaited vinyl version of TOOL's critically-acclaimed fifth album, Fear Inoculum, arrives on April 8 via RCA Records, with the GRAMMY-Award winning release spread over 5 LPs and paired with new, extensive artwork.

Adam Jones reconceptualized the already impressive album packaging with each of the 180g vinyl discs emblazoned with a unique etching and accompanied by an elaborate pictorial booklet including never-before-seen artwork. The limited-edition set, which also features a new cover, is housed in a hard shell box.

TOOL has consistently elevated the concept of album art, from the groundbreaking Fear Inoculum CD release fronted by a 4" HD rechargeable screen with exclusive video footage ("Recusant Ad Infinitum") to 10,000 Days' integrated stereoscopic lenses to Ænima's lenticular jewel case, Jones has pushed the boundaries of what is possible. He has been twice nominated in the GRAMMY-Awards Best Recording Package category, taking home the trophy in 2007 for 10,000 Days.

Quite possibly the era's most highly-anticipated album, Fear Inoculum arrived in August of 2019. Debuting at #1 on Billboard's Top 200, the album earned heaps of critical praise with NPR saying, "Fear Inoculum was worth the 13 year wait," Revolver proclaiming the album "a masterpiece to be dissected for years to come" and Consequence saying the release finds "Tool in peak performance."

Fear Inoculum Ultra Deluxe vinyl tracklisting:

Disc 1:"Fear Inoculum" and "Pneuma"

Disc 2: "Invincible"

Disc 3: "Legion Inoculant" and "Descending"

Disc 4: "Culling Voices" "Chocolate Chip Trip"

Disc 5: "7empest" and "Mockingbeat"






