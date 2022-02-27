Matteo Bocelli Shares New Spanish Language Single And Video "Dime"



Bocelli, who is graduating at the Conservatory of Lucca in Tuscany, began learning piano at age six. At 18, he made his stage debut, singing Verdi at the Rome Colosseum. Much of the world first heard Matteo's mellifluous vocals and textured piano playing on 2018's "Fall on Me," the English/Italian duet he co-wrote for Andrea Bocelli's chart-topping Sì album. The song, which went on to soundtrack Disney's The Nutcracker and the Four Realms, has attained over 300 million combined global streams. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The acclaimed singer/songwriter Matteo Bocelli released his new single, "Dime." Bocelli, who is fluent in Spanish, accompanies himself on guitar on the melodic track, which was produced by Jesse Shatkin (Kelly Clarkson, Camila Cabello, Julia Michaels) and mixed by Josh Gudwin (Elton John, J Balvin, Justin Bieber). Bocelli reveals himself as a true romantic on this anthem to love, which captures a lover's quarrel and the accompanying remorse. He wrote the song with Alessandro Mahmoud. As a winner of Sanremo 2022, Mahmoud will represent Italy at the Eurovision Song Contest."I'm so excited to release my first song in Spanish," says Matteo Bocelli. "'Dime' is my first ballad, which also makes it very special to me."Bocelli shot the official video for "Dime" with award-winning U.S. filmmaker Eric Ogden (Motel, The Call, Nocturne). A poignant tale of young love unfolds in the clip, which was shot in New York City.He played Playa Maroma Beach Club in Riviera Maya, Mexico yesterday, February 26. Bocelli presented the Best New Artist award with Angela Aguilar at the Latin GRAMMY Awards in Las Vegas last November."Dime" is the follow-up to "Close," which Bocelli performed on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" in January. He recently joined his father, opera legend Andrea Bocelli, on a U.S. arena tour, which included two shows at Madison Square Garden shows in New York City."You need this artist on your radar," said Euphoria. Magazine after Matteo released his fittingly titled debut single "Solo" in 2021. Combined global streams of the song have surpassed seven million and views of the official video now exceed five million.Bocelli, who is graduating at the Conservatory of Lucca in Tuscany, began learning piano at age six. At 18, he made his stage debut, singing Verdi at the Rome Colosseum. Much of the world first heard Matteo's mellifluous vocals and textured piano playing on 2018's "Fall on Me," the English/Italian duet he co-wrote for Andrea Bocelli's chart-topping Sì album. The song, which went on to soundtrack Disney's The Nutcracker and the Four Realms, has attained over 300 million combined global streams.



