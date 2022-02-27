Alexander 23 Shares An Electric Live Performance Video Of His Latest Single "Hate Me If It Helps"





In a departure from the entirely self-produced work of his past — including his viral smash single "IDK You Yet," a 2020 release fast approaching platinum certification — New York, NY (Top40 Charts) GRAMMY Award-nominated Chicago-bred artist, Alexander 23 recently shared his latest single "Hate Me If It Helps" - an epic and exhilarating twist on the classic breakup song, co-produced by Dan Nigro and co-written by Olivia Rodrigo. The singer/ songwriter/ producer/ multi-instrumentalist shares a breathtaking performance which features his striking vocals and his stunning piano playing abilities."Hate Me If It Helps" launched with an Apple NMD World Premiere and interview with Zane Lowe and received continued support across all digital streaming partners with placements on Apple's A-List Pop, In My Room Pop, etc. Highlights also include Pop Rising at Spotify and the cover of Pop Lab at Amazon, as well as additional coverage. The track garnered praise from Rolling Stone, ET Online, Euphoria Magazine, American Songwriter and more.In addition to the overwhelming praise, Alexander also took internet by storm while promoting the single. On Valentine's Day cover the skies of Los Angeles with skywriter which led the internet to create several narratives around the stunt however, Alexander's fans swarmed comments to connect the moment back to him. Notable artists such as Offset, Adam Levine, Iggy Azealia and more took notice and over 500 videos were created on TikTok alone.Known for his high-energy live show, Alexander joined iconic singer/songwriter/guitarist John Mayer on his Sob Rock Tour 2022 — a North American run that kicked off February 17 at the MVP Arena in Albany. To date he's done 2 nights at Madison Square Garden in New York and will continue on the tour through March 5.Dates for John Mayer's Sob Rock Tour 2022, with support from Alexander 23:FEB 17 MVP ARENA ALBANY, NYFEB 18 WELLS FARGO CENTER PHILADELPHIA, PAFEB 20 MADISON SQUARE GARDEN NEW YORK, NYFEB 21 MADISON SQUARE GARDEN NEW YORK, NYFEB 23 CAPITAL ONE ARENA WASHINGTON, D.C.FEB 25 PPG PAINTS ARENA PITTSBURGH, PAFEB 27 SCOTIABANK ARENA TORONTO, ONMAR 1 UBS ARENA BELMONT PARK, NYMAR 4 TD GARDEN BOSTON, MAMAR 5 TD GARDEN BOSTON, MAIn a departure from the entirely self-produced work of his past — including his viral smash single "IDK You Yet," a 2020 release fast approaching platinum certification — Alexander co-wrote "Hate Me If It Helps" with Olivia Rodrigo and co-produced it alongside Dan Nigro (Olivia Rodrigo, Carly Rae Jepsen, Conan Gray). And while the result is a bigger, bolder, and more elaborate track than he's ever shared before, "Hate Me If It Helps" still delivers the raw emotional intimacy that's won him an adoring following over the past two years. Alexander was recently nominated for a Grammy Award for co-producing Olivia Rodrigo's triple-platinum "good 4 u," he worked closely with Nigro in creating the frenetic production behind "Hate Me If It Helps" — a passionate and immediately catchy track that reaches a fever pitch at its guitar-drenched post-chorus. As Alexander reveals, "Hate Me If It Helps" came to life as he dealt with the demise of a monumental relationship. With his latest triumphs including being featured on the cover of New Music Daily on Apple Music, producer and songwriting credits for artists such as Role Model, Tate McCrae, renforshort, etc. and a Grammy Award nomination, Alexander is now gearing up to release his debut studio album this Spring.



