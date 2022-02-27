Troye Sivan Unveils New Song "Wait Ft. Gordi"; Track Is One Of Two Original Songs From The Film Three Months, Which Stars Sivan And Academy Award Winner Ellen Burstyn





THREE MONTHS, which was produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, premieres today exclusively on Paramount+, the streaming service from ViacomCBS. ET Online recently gave fans an exclusive first look at the film's trailer, which features "Trouble."



"THREE MONTHS is a movie we made against all odds throughout a global pandemic," says Troye Sivan. "It stars



Troye wrote both songs from the point of view of his character, Caleb, a South Florida teen who loves his camera, his weed and his grandmother. On the eve of his high school graduation, everything changes when he's exposed to HIV. While he waits three months for his results, Caleb finds love in the most unlikely of places. Fans can also check out the film's score, Three Months—Original Motion Picture Soundtrack, which will be released digitally by Lakeshore Records on February 25. The collection features music by



Ten billion streams is a milestone only a few artists can claim. Doing it by age 26 is another thing entirely. Throw in a range of standout roles in Hollywood features (Boy Erased, X-Men Origins: Wolverine), high fashion collabs, runway appearances and a combined social audience of over 20 million and the list really boils down to one person - Troye Sivan.



Hailed as "the perfect pop star," by TIME Troye's numerous awards include a Billboard New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Troye Sivan shared a new track, "Wait," featuring fellow Australian artist Gordi. It's one of two original songs he recorded for the new feature film THREE MONTHS, which Troye stars in alongside Academy Award winner Ellen Burstyn. The official video for "Wait" premiered today and can be viewed on Top40-Charts.com. The second song is "Trouble," featuring DIY, bedroom pop artist Jay Som. Both tracks were produced by Styalz Fuego (Imagine Dragons, Khalid, EXO, The Knocks).THREE MONTHS, which was produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, premieres today exclusively on Paramount+, the streaming service from ViacomCBS. ET Online recently gave fans an exclusive first look at the film's trailer, which features "Trouble.""THREE MONTHS is a movie we made against all odds throughout a global pandemic," says Troye Sivan. "It stars Ellen Burstyn, Lou Gossett Jr., Viveik Kalra, Brianne Tju and me. It's from the producers of Juno and Up In The Air - two of my favorite movies - and is directed and written by my friend and fellow Nice Jewish Boy, Jared Frieder."Troye wrote both songs from the point of view of his character, Caleb, a South Florida teen who loves his camera, his weed and his grandmother. On the eve of his high school graduation, everything changes when he's exposed to HIV. While he waits three months for his results, Caleb finds love in the most unlikely of places. Fans can also check out the film's score, Three Months—Original Motion Picture Soundtrack, which will be released digitally by Lakeshore Records on February 25. The collection features music by Roger Neill (20th Century Women, Mozart In The Jungle).Ten billion streams is a milestone only a few artists can claim. Doing it by age 26 is another thing entirely. Throw in a range of standout roles in Hollywood features (Boy Erased, X-Men Origins: Wolverine), high fashion collabs, runway appearances and a combined social audience of over 20 million and the list really boils down to one person - Troye Sivan.Hailed as "the perfect pop star," by TIME Troye's numerous awards include a Billboard Music Awards trophy, three MTV Europe Music awards and two GLAAD Media wins. "Revelation," his collaboration with Jónsi for Boy Erased, was nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Original Song - Motion Picture and shortlisted for an Oscar. He featured alongside actress and model Karrueche Tran, supermodel Tyson Beckford and more in the launch of Beyonce's Ivy Park Valentine's Day Campaign, "Ivy Heart." Troye will also feature in The Weeknd's upcoming series, "The Idol," airing on HBO Max.



