OneRepublic Announce "Never Ending Summer Tour"; Featuring Special Guest NEEDTOBREATHE Across All Tour Dates

Grammy nominated OneRepublic, is comprised of singer/songwriter and lead vocalist Ryan Tedder, guitarists Zach Filkins and Drew Brown, keys Brian Willett, bassist and cellist Brent Kutzle, and drummer Eddie Fisher. The band released their debut set Dreaming Out Loud in 2007. The release included the 20mm selling smash single "Apologize," which shattered digital sales and airplay records worldwide and received a Grammy nomination. The band's sophomore album, 2009's Waking Up, produced the hit singles "All the Right Moves," " New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The GRAMMY nominated OneRepublic has announced their "Never Ending Summer Tour" tour with special guest NEEDTOBREATHE. Produced by Live Nation, the 40-city tour begins on July 8that PNC Music Pavilion in Charlotte, NC making stops across North America in Boston, Detroit, St. Louis, Los Angeles, Dallas, Atlanta, and more before wrapping up in Jacksonville, FL at Daily's Place on September 4th. OneRepublic and NEEDTOBREATHE have also announced a special surprise show at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on Saturday, March 5th. Tickets for this special event go on-sale, Sunday, February 27th at.In addition to the tour announcement, OneRepublic released their new single " West Coast " today. Alongside the new track, OneRepublic also premiered the video for the song. The video was directed by Tomás Whitmore, who also directed the video for last year's "Run". OneRepublic will headline "MTV World Stage Hungary," closing out "MTV Music Week" from the spectacular Heroes Square in Budapest. The performance will air in the US on Friday, February 25th at 7pm/6pm central time on MTV.TICKETS: Tickets for the North American tour go on sale starting Friday, March 4th at 10am local time on Ticketmaster.com.PRESALE: Citi is the official card of the Never Ending Summer Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, March 1st at 10AM local time until Thursday, March 3rd at 10PM local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.TOUR DATES:Fri Jul 08 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music PavilionSat Jul 09 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music ParkSun Jul 10 - Charleston, SC - Credit One StadiumTue Jul 12 - Simpsonville, SC - CCNB Amphitheater at Heritage ParkWed Jul 13 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone ArenaFri Jul 15 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the ArtsSat Jul 16 - Washington, DC - Jiffy Lube LiveSun Jul 17 - Holmdel, NJ - P.N.C. Bank Arts CenterTue Jul 19 - Boston, MA - Xfinity CenterWed Jul 20 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach TheaterFri Jul 22 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun ArenaSat Jul 23 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire PavilionSun Jul 24 - Philadelphia, PA - BB&T PavilionWed Jul 27 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser StageThu Jul 28 - Cleveland, OH - Blossom Music CenterSat Jul 30 - Indianapolis, IN - Ruoff Music CenterSun Jul 31 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music CenterTue Aug 02 - Detroit, MI - Pine Knob Music TheatreWed Aug 03 - Chicago, IL - Hollywood Casino AmphitheatreFri Aug 05 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight TheatreSat Aug 06 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino AmphitheatreSun Aug 07 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy CenterTue Aug 09 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMPWed Aug 10 - Tulsa, OK - BOK CenterFri Aug 12 - Denver, CO - Ball ArenaSat Aug 13 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA AmphitheatreTue Aug 16 - Los Angeles, CA - The ForumWed Aug 17 - San Francisco, CA - Shoreline AmphitheatreFri Aug 19 - Anaheim, CA - Honda CenterSat Aug 20 - San Diego, CA - North Island Credit Union AmphitheatreSun Aug 21 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin PavilionTue Aug 23 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta AmphitheaterThu Aug 25 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance AmphitheaterFri Aug 26 - Dallas, TX - The Dos Equis PavilionSun Aug 28 - Houston, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell PavilionTue Aug 30 - Atlanta, GA - Ameris Bank AmphitheatreWed Aug 31 - Birmingham, AL - Oak Mountain AmpFri Sep 02 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union AmphitheatreSat Sep 03 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial AmphitheatreSun Sep 04 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily's PlaceGrammy nominated OneRepublic, is comprised of singer/songwriter and lead vocalist Ryan Tedder, guitarists Zach Filkins and Drew Brown, keys Brian Willett, bassist and cellist Brent Kutzle, and drummer Eddie Fisher. The band released their debut set Dreaming Out Loud in 2007. The release included the 20mm selling smash single "Apologize," which shattered digital sales and airplay records worldwide and received a Grammy nomination. The band's sophomore album, 2009's Waking Up, produced the hit singles "All the Right Moves," " Secrets " and "Good Life." The certified-platinum album Native followed in 2013, featuring the No.1 hit and 41 million selling single "Counting Stars." OneRepublic released Oh My My, their fourth full-length album in 2016. OneRepublic has amassed 5B streams on Spotify to date. OneRepublic's latest album, Human, dropped on August 27, 2021. It features singles, which combined have over 2.5 billion global streams: " Somebody ", "Run", " Somebody To Love ", " Wanted ", " Didn't I ", " Better Days " and " Rescue Me ", which has been certified RIAA Gold. They most recently released their new single, " West Coast " and announced their upcoming tour to kick off in July of this year.



