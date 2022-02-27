OneRepublic Announce "Never Ending Summer Tour"; Featuring Special Guest NEEDTOBREATHE Across All Tour Dates

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
The GRAMMY nominated OneRepublic
has announced their "Never Ending Summer Tour" tour with special guest NEEDTOBREATHE. Produced by Live Nation, the 40-city tour begins on July 8that PNC Music
Pavilion in Charlotte, NC making stops across North America
in Boston, Detroit, St. Louis, Los Angeles, Dallas, Atlanta, and more before wrapping up in Jacksonville, FL at Daily's Place on September
4th.
OneRepublic
and NEEDTOBREATHE have also announced a special surprise show at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on Saturday, March 5th. Tickets for this special event go on-sale, Sunday, February 27th at.
In addition to the tour announcement, OneRepublic
released their new single "West Coast
" today. Alongside the new track, OneRepublic
also premiered the video for the song. The video was directed by Tomás Whitmore, who also directed the video for last year's "Run".
OneRepublic
will headline "MTV World Stage Hungary," closing out "MTV Music
Week" from the spectacular Heroes Square
in Budapest. The performance will air in the US on Friday, February 25th at 7pm/6pm central time on MTV.
TICKETS: Tickets for the North American tour go on sale starting Friday, March 4th at 10am local time on Ticketmaster.com.
PRESALE: Citi is the official card of the Never Ending Summer Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, March 1st at 10AM local time until Thursday, March 3rd at 10PM local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.
TOUR DATES:
Fri Jul 08 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music
Pavilion
Sat Jul 09 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music
Park
Sun Jul 10 - Charleston, SC - Credit One Stadium
Tue Jul 12 - Simpsonville, SC - CCNB Amphitheater at Heritage Park
Wed Jul 13 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
Fri Jul 15 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
Sat Jul 16 - Washington, DC - Jiffy Lube Live
Sun Jul 17 - Holmdel, NJ - P.N.C. Bank Arts Center
Tue Jul 19 - Boston, MA - Xfinity Center
Wed Jul 20 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Fri Jul 22 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena
Sat Jul 23 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
Sun Jul 24 - Philadelphia, PA - BB&T Pavilion
Wed Jul 27 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
Thu Jul 28 - Cleveland, OH - Blossom Music
Center
Sat Jul 30 - Indianapolis, IN - Ruoff Music
Center
Sun Jul 31 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music
Center
Tue Aug 02 - Detroit, MI - Pine Knob Music
Theatre
Wed Aug 03 - Chicago, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Fri Aug 05 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre
Sat Aug 06 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Sun Aug 07 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy
Center
Tue Aug 09 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP
Wed Aug 10 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center
Fri Aug 12 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
Sat Aug 13 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre
Tue Aug 16 - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum
Wed Aug 17 - San Francisco, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre
Fri Aug 19 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center
Sat Aug 20 - San Diego, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sun Aug 21 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion
Tue Aug 23 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater
Thu Aug 25 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Fri Aug 26 - Dallas, TX - The Dos Equis Pavilion
Sun Aug 28 - Houston, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Tue Aug 30 - Atlanta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Wed Aug 31 - Birmingham, AL - Oak Mountain Amp
Fri Sep 02 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sat Sep 03 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Sun Sep 04 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place
Grammy nominated OneRepublic, is comprised of singer/songwriter and lead vocalist Ryan Tedder, guitarists Zach Filkins and Drew Brown, keys Brian Willett, bassist and cellist Brent Kutzle, and drummer Eddie Fisher. The band released their debut set Dreaming Out Loud in 2007. The release included the 20mm selling smash single "Apologize," which shattered digital sales and airplay records worldwide and received a Grammy nomination. The band's sophomore album, 2009's Waking Up, produced the hit singles "All the Right Moves," "Secrets
" and "Good Life." The certified-platinum album Native followed in 2013, featuring the No.1 hit and 41 million selling single "Counting Stars." OneRepublic
released Oh My My, their fourth full-length album in 2016. OneRepublic
has amassed 5B streams on Spotify to date. OneRepublic's latest album, Human, dropped on August 27, 2021. It features singles, which combined have over 2.5 billion global streams: "Somebody
", "Run", "Somebody To Love
", "Wanted
", "Didn't I
", "Better Days
" and "Rescue Me
", which has been certified RIAA Gold. They most recently released their new single, "West Coast
" and announced their upcoming tour to kick off in July of this year.