Breakout Star Reve Unveils Latest Track "Layover"



Produced by Colin Munroe, "Layover" unfolds in an airy, funky groove highlighting Rêve's radiant vocal flow as she surrenders to the feeling of connection. "We don't wanna fight the feeling. It gives us something to believe in, and I never really want to leave it. I might have to miss my flight. Got you for one more night. I layover you for life." Co-written by Rêve, Colin Munroe, "Layover" brings the artist's vision to life in a colourful, flirtatiously blissed-out piece of dance-pop perfection.



On the inspiration behind the new song, Rêve says, "'Layover' recalls a story during a 12-hour layover between LA and Australia I had a few years ago. I was deliriously tired, having already been up for 24 hours, but rallied and had one of the most epic nights of my life with a group of old friends, resulting in me almost missing my flight!"



"Layover" marks Rêve's first release of the year following her breakout Top 10 radio hit "CTRL + ALT + DEL." The iHeart Radio's



Taking inspiration from the soundscape that lives in her mind: playful, pop, and R&B influenced dance music that draws its inspirations from the heydays of 90s sophisticated Euro sound, Rêve couples thought-provoking lyrics with melodies that will emotionally and physically move listeners. Driven by honest storytelling and powerful yet sensual vocals, Rêve comes as one of this generation's most promising artists. Yet glamorous, dark, and surreal on the exterior, Rêve's repertoire is profoundly thoughtful and emotional at its core. Her music reminds you to embrace the emotions and parts of yourself that you are taught to perceive as flaws in today's world.



2021 saw Rêve confidently emerge and offer intriguing previews of what is yet to come from the songstress as she continues to cement herself as one of the brightest new pop-EDM stars. Stay tuned for much more as Rêve continues to set the stage for 2022 and beyond. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, breakout pop-EDM songstress, Rêve unveils her captivating new track, "Layover," via Universal Music, 31 East, and Astralwerks.Produced by Colin Munroe, "Layover" unfolds in an airy, funky groove highlighting Rêve's radiant vocal flow as she surrenders to the feeling of connection. "We don't wanna fight the feeling. It gives us something to believe in, and I never really want to leave it. I might have to miss my flight. Got you for one more night. I layover you for life." Co-written by Rêve, Colin Munroe, "Layover" brings the artist's vision to life in a colourful, flirtatiously blissed-out piece of dance-pop perfection.On the inspiration behind the new song, Rêve says, "'Layover' recalls a story during a 12-hour layover between LA and Australia I had a few years ago. I was deliriously tired, having already been up for 24 hours, but rallied and had one of the most epic nights of my life with a group of old friends, resulting in me almost missing my flight!""Layover" marks Rêve's first release of the year following her breakout Top 10 radio hit "CTRL + ALT + DEL." The iHeart Radio's Future Star and Rogers One To Watch Artist broke waves in 2021 with "CTRL + ALT + DEL," the #1 most added song overall and at Top 40 on Canadian radio, eventually hitting #8 on the charts. Globally, the track gained airplay on BBC Radio 1, including "Best New Pop," and secured the #1 spot on the TikTok (US) Electronic playlist. Rêve made her major-label debut track with "Still Dancing" in June 2021 with follow-up "SKIN 2 SKIN" and a slew of remixes by some of EDM's best, including Banx & Ranx, Billen Ted, and Kito. Co-signed to 31 East, the label of Montreal production duo Banx & Ranx and Universal Music Canada, Rêve secured international label partnerships Astralwerks (US), 3Beat (UK), Polydor (France), and Island Records (Germany). In the first six months since her debut, the Montreal-born, Toronto-based artist won the hearts of fans across the globe, garnering an impressive 20 million global streams that continue to climb.Taking inspiration from the soundscape that lives in her mind: playful, pop, and R&B influenced dance music that draws its inspirations from the heydays of 90s sophisticated Euro sound, Rêve couples thought-provoking lyrics with melodies that will emotionally and physically move listeners. Driven by honest storytelling and powerful yet sensual vocals, Rêve comes as one of this generation's most promising artists. Yet glamorous, dark, and surreal on the exterior, Rêve's repertoire is profoundly thoughtful and emotional at its core. Her music reminds you to embrace the emotions and parts of yourself that you are taught to perceive as flaws in today's world.2021 saw Rêve confidently emerge and offer intriguing previews of what is yet to come from the songstress as she continues to cement herself as one of the brightest new pop-EDM stars. Stay tuned for much more as Rêve continues to set the stage for 2022 and beyond.



