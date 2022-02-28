Introducing DJ Harj Matharu, A Rising Music Phenomenon And DJing Artist!





Looking back at the kind of success he has created for himself as a young talent, DJ Harj Matharu says, "It is the challenges that have helped me keep going on my path so far and for which I will always remain grateful." This Indian talent is making quite a name for himself in the UK music scene, performing with the already established ones. Also, his versatility as a DJ and music professional and his pure passion for learning and honing his skills in different music genres have allowed him to create a successful journey for him, all on his own. Doing so much amidst massive competition that already persists in the industry is nothing less than commendable, and DJ Harj Matharu still feels there is so much more he needs to learn to become an ace at it.



He had begun learning the Dhol at a young age, but little did he know then that someday he would master the art of music by trying his hands in different areas of Asian music as well, which would result in several hits and millions of stream-worthy remixes and mixtapes. The streaming platforms have given him astounding online plays, which has helped him stand out from the crowd. He even had got signed up with Apna DJs in Leeds and now plays for Kudos



DJ Harj Matharu (@harjmatharu_) just lights up the environment with his presence and compels anyone and everyone to dance to his beats. You can enquire about his availability for events through his website, https://djharjmatharu.com/ New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Having the visions or dreaming about attaining a certain goal is one thing, but making the choice to work around it relentlessly and with much vigour is a different thing altogether. Effortlessly belonging to the latter category is a guy we know in the music industry, who, with his DJing genius, is gradually becoming a known face across the UK. We are talking about DJ Harj Matharu, who has been stunning people and taking their breaths away through each of his breathtakingly beautiful gigs. Be it at clubs or weddings, he just raises the entire the vibe of the venue he performs at and makes sure to give the audience a great memory and experience to cherish for the longest time.Looking back at the kind of success he has created for himself as a young talent, DJ Harj Matharu says, "It is the challenges that have helped me keep going on my path so far and for which I will always remain grateful." This Indian talent is making quite a name for himself in the UK music scene, performing with the already established ones. Also, his versatility as a DJ and music professional and his pure passion for learning and honing his skills in different music genres have allowed him to create a successful journey for him, all on his own. Doing so much amidst massive competition that already persists in the industry is nothing less than commendable, and DJ Harj Matharu still feels there is so much more he needs to learn to become an ace at it.He had begun learning the Dhol at a young age, but little did he know then that someday he would master the art of music by trying his hands in different areas of Asian music as well, which would result in several hits and millions of stream-worthy remixes and mixtapes. The streaming platforms have given him astounding online plays, which has helped him stand out from the crowd. He even had got signed up with Apna DJs in Leeds and now plays for Kudos Music exclusively.DJ Harj Matharu (@harjmatharu_) just lights up the environment with his presence and compels anyone and everyone to dance to his beats. You can enquire about his availability for events through his website, https://djharjmatharu.com/



