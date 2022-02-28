A-ha The Movie, Coming To A Screen Near You





The film is directed by New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Modern Films brings the much-anticipated a-ha THE MOVIE to UK screens on 27 MAY 2022. Featuring revealing new interviews with the whole band and previously unreleased behind-the-scenes footage, Thomas Robsahm and Aslaug Holm's candid and up-close look at the iconic Norwegian pop band a-ha opens following its world premiere at Tribeca Film Festival and to coincide with four UK live tour dates by the band in May 2022.Before a nation-wide release across the UK and Ireland in May, the film will also preview at Dublin International Film Festival on 3 March and Glasgow Film Festival on 4 & 5 March, where co-director Thomas Robsahm will be live in conversation.a-ha's hit 'Take On Me' is still one of the most played songs of the last millennium. This documentary follows the band over a period of four extraordinary years, sharing the full story of how three young men followed their impossible dream of making it big. When Take On Me reached number 1 on Billboard in the US in 1985, buoyed by Steve Barron's iconic sketch-animation music video, that dream came true. Almost 35 years after their breakthrough, a-ha still creates magic on stage with their timeless music. They tour the world but drive in separate cars and stay apart backstage. They only meet on stage, while doing the one thing they love.The film closely portrays the challenging creative and personal dynamics of a group of three strong individuals. This is a story of great music, big ambitions, broken friendship - and maybe forgiveness.The film is directed by Thomas Robsahm (director of The Greatest Thing, Modern Slavery, Punx), also well known as a film producer, most recently releasing Joachim Trier's acclaimed Cannes competition hit and BAFTA/Oscar nominee, The Worst Person in the World; and the award-winning and influential documentary filmmaker Aslaug Holm (Generation Utøya).



