The Weeknd Wins IFPI Global Digital Single Award For "Save Your Tears"!

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
IFPI, the organisation that represents the recorded music industry worldwide, has announced that Save Your Tears
by The Weeknd
is the winner of 2021's IFPI Global Digital
Single Award. The Weeknd
continues to make headlines by becoming the first artist to win the Global Digital
Single Award two years in a row, after topping the Global Digital
Single Award in 2020 with his global smash-hit single Blinding Lights.
The IFPI Global Digital
Single Award is presented to the world's best-selling single of the year across all digital formats - including paid subscription streaming, ad-supported platforms, and single-track downloads and streams.
Following the hits Heartless, In Your Eyes and the record-breaking Blinding Lights, Save Your Tears
was the fourth single to be released from The Weeknd's fourth studio album After Hours. The track topped charts around the world and, helped by the release of a remixed version including Ariana
Grande, reached #1 in the US in May 2021. Overall, Save Your Tears
was a mainstay in charts globally throughout 2021 and has been certified Platinum in 14 markets, spanning three continents.
Frances
Moore, Chief Executive of IFPI, said: "It has been another brilliant year for The Weeknd
and Save Your Tears
has unquestionably been one of the world's most loved songs. We'd like to send huge congratulations to The Weeknd
and all of his team on winning our Global Digital
Single of The Year Award for the second year in a row - an incredible achievement."
The Weeknd's Blinding Lights, #1 in the IFPI Global Digital
Single Chart 2020, remained in the Top 10 for a second year, at #7. Elsewhere in the chart, The Kid LAROI
made his first appearance at #2 with his Justin Bieber
collaboration STAY. He was joined by fellow breakthrough superstar Olivia
Rodrigo who entered the chart with two of her singles, drivers license (#5)and good 4 u (#8).
The IFPI Global Digital
Single Award is the second award announced by IFPI for 2021, following the announcement of the IFPI Global Recording Artist of the Year Award on 24 February. IFPI will reveal the Top Global Albums of the Year in three charts tomorrow at 15.00 GMT.
Top 10 Global Digital
Singles of 2021:
Rank | Artist and song title | Global subscription streams equivalent
The Weeknd
- Save Your Tears
| 2.15bn
The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber
- STAY | 2.07bn
Dua Lipa
- Levitating | 1.88bn
BTS - Butter | 1.76bn
Olivia
Rodrigo - drivers license | 1.73bn
Justin Bieber
(ft. Daniel
Caesar, Giveon) - Peaches
| 1.72bn
The Weeknd
- Blinding Lights
| 1.61bn
Olivia
Rodrigo - good 4 u | 1.61bn
Lil Nas X
- MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name) | 1.60bn
Ed Sheeran
- Bad Habits | 1.57bn
Previous Top 10 - Global Digital
Single Chart 2020:
Rank | Artist and song title | Global subscription streams equivalent
The Weeknd
- Blinding Lights
| 2.72bn
2.Tones and I - Dance Monkey | 2.34bn
Roddy Ricch
-The Box | 1.67bn
SAINtJHN - Roses | 1.64bn
Dua Lipa
- Don't Start Now | 1.62bn
Future
(ft. Drake)- Life Is Good | 1.57bn
Xiao Zhan
- Made To Love | 1.48bn
DaBaby
(ft. Roddy Ricch) - ROCKSTAR | 1.45bn
Billie Eilish
- bad guy | 1.36bn
BTS - Dynamite
| 1.28bn