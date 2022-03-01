Strong Island Rock Reggae Rebels Iriespect Release Debut Single





The band, which includes former members of popular LI scene staples The RBC and Groundswell as well as many special guests, has been creating big waves and a serious vibe over the past few summers with well attended performances across the area, and their rabid live fans have been chomping at the bit to snag a copy of this truly anticipated perfect playlist anthem for 2022 and beyond.



eastberlinnyc.com New York, NY (Top40 Charts) On Friday March 4th, 2022, fun loving and inventive Long Island collaborative crew Iriespect will release their long awaited first single "Strong Island" on Dubshot Records to iTunes, Spotify and all the major music services. Join the fellas alongside Addis Pablo (son of legendary reggae superstar Augustus Pablo) on Saturday March 5th 2022 at 7pm for a celebratory show at East Berlin, located at 169 Avenue A between 10th and 11th on the Lower East Side of NYC.GET ADVANCE TICKETS TO RELEASE PARTYhttps://www.ticketweb.com/event/iriespect-ft-addis-pablo-isis-east-berlin-tickets/11718335PRE SAVE STRONG ISLAND SINGLEhttps://ingrv.es/strong-island-9rj-kVISIT IRIESPECT ONLINEhttps://linktr.ee/IRIEspectThe band, which includes former members of popular LI scene staples The RBC and Groundswell as well as many special guests, has been creating big waves and a serious vibe over the past few summers with well attended performances across the area, and their rabid live fans have been chomping at the bit to snag a copy of this truly anticipated perfect playlist anthem for 2022 and beyond.GET ADVANCE TICKETS TO RELEASE PARTYhttps://www.ticketweb.com/event/iriespect-ft-addis-pablo-isis-east-berlin-tickets/11718335?pl=CIB&edpPlParam=%3Fpl%3DCIBPRE SAVE STRONG ISLAND SINGLEhttps://ingrv.es/strong-island-9rj-kVISIT IRIESPECT ONLINEhttps://linktr.ee/IRIEspectDUBSHOT RECORDShttps://dubshotrecords.com/EAST BERLIN NYChttps://eastberlinnyc.com/linktr.ee/IRIEspectingrv.es/strong-island-9rj-kwww.ticketweb.com/event/iriespect-ft-addis-pablo-isis-east-berlin-tickets/11718335?pl=CIB&edpPlParam=%3Fpl%3DCIBdubshotrecords.comeastberlinnyc.com



