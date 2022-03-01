Sea Power Score Their Highest Chart Debut Ever With "Everything Was Forever"





Sea Power was formed in 2000 by brothers Yan Scott New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Alternative rock band, Sea Power have entered the UK Album Chart at number four with their new album Everything Was Forever. It's the band's seventh studio album and highest placement yet.Published by BMG, Everything Was Forever has already received excellent reviews with the Evening Standard calling it, "one of their best works", and NME saying, "Sea Power have produced an album that is both brutal and beautiful, and which offers us all some much needed hope."The band will also have their track 'Remember Me' in the upcoming fifth episode of the TV production This Is Going To Hurt based on the award-winning bestselling book of the same name by Adam Kay.Sea Power was formed in 2000 by brothers Yan Scott Wilkinson (vocals and guitar) and Neil Hamilton Wilkinson (vocals, guitar, and bass). The wide-ranging nature of the band's material has led critics to liken their sound to a variety of groups, from The Cure and Joy Division to Pixies and Arcade Fire. Sea Power are famed for their live performances, the unusual lyrical content of their songs, and the adventurous choice of locations for some of their shows. Everything Was Forever is their first album release since they abandoned their former name, British Sea Power, in August 2021.



