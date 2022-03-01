US Grunge Pop Artist And Drag Icon Adore Delano Announces New 14 Date UK & Ireland Tour In 2022





www.seetickets.com/tour/adore-delano New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today singer, performer and RuPaul's Drag Race alumni Adore Delano has announced she is touring the UK as part of her forthcoming brand new Party Your World global tour, with 14 dates from 30 August until 21 September 2022. Following the release of her 2021 'Dirty Laundry' EP and celebrating a back catalogue of hits from her three studio albums, the grunge pop rock vocalist will travel to Europe, Australia, Mexico, and the US to get the 'party!' started with her loyal legion of fans worldwide.Kicking off in Dublin on Tuesday 30 August, Adore will tour 14 cities and towns across the UK and Ireland, including Birmingham, Brighton, Bristol, Cardiff, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Liverpool, London, Manchester, Nottingham, Reading, Sheffield and Southampton. Tickets are on general sale 2 March via https://www.seetickets.com/tour/adore-delano.Adore says: "Hey UK, it's been a while, but I am looking forward to bringing my favourite songs from my previous albums and new songs etc to you on my biggest European tour to date, Party Your World"First debuting her powerful vocals and sassy personality as a teenager on American Idol in 2008 as Danny Noriega, Adore Delano's musical talents came to full force on RuPaul's Drag Race, where Adore battled against other queens to become a finalist alongside Australian drag royalty Bianca Del Rio and Courtney Act in 2014's sixth season. Following some further TV appearances, Adore broke the mould of a post-Drag Race contestant and returned to her love of music and live performance, and will undoubtedly delight fans with an unapologetic and raucous set of hits from her three studio albums, 'Till Death Do Us Party', 'After Party', 'Whatever' and recently released EP 'Dirty Laundry'.Tickets for Adore Delano's Party Your World UK tour go on general sale 2 March.ADORE DELANO PARTY YOUR WORLD TOUR 2022 TOUR DATES:AUGUST 2022TUESDAY 30TH DUBLIN Button FactorySEPTEMBER 2022THURSDAY 1ST DUNDEE ChurchFRIDAY 2ND EDINBURGH Liquid RoomsSATURDAY 3RD GLASGOW SlaySATURDAY 5TH NOTTINGHAM Rescue RoomsTUESDAY 6TH LIVERPOOL O2 Academy 2WEDNESDAY 7TH MANCHESTER Club AcademyFRIDAY 9TH BIRMINGHAM AsylumSUNDAY 11TH SHEFFIELD The LeadmillTUESDAY 13TH CARDIFF Y PlasWEDNESDAY 14TH BRISTOL The FleeceTHURSDAY 15TH BRIGHTON Concorde 2FRIDAY 16TH LONDON HeavenMONDAY 19TH READING SUB89WEDNESDAY 21ST SOUTHAMPTON The 1865Adore Delano, (Daniel Anthony "Danny" Noriega) is an American musician.Delano first appeared as a contestant on the seventh season of American Idol in 2008 as Danny Noriega before the creation of Adore Delano was shown to the world in the sixth season of RuPaul's Drag Race making it into the final three, and later returning for an appearance in RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 2.Adore broke out of the box of post-Drag Race queens moving into music, with her rock-focused catalogue and the live tours with full band and production, proving this artist is a musician in her own right.Delano has recorded and released four studio albums: Till Death Do Us Party (2014), After Party (2016), Whatever (2017), Dirty Laundry (2021), and returns in 2022 with her "Party Your World" global tour in partnership with Obsessed, LGBTQ+ event promoters.www.seetickets.com/tour/adore-delano



