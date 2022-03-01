Tyler Antonius Has Been In Featured Movie Films And Worked With Top Musicians And Is On Verge On Creating "History"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Tyler Antonius, who lives in Calabasas, California (born April 29, 1991), is a singer-songwriter and rapper named Tyler Antonius. He signed with EP Entertainment and Def Jam Recordings in 2021 after releasing renditions of songs like "Free" and "I'm So Blue' online and released his debut single the following year. The singer's genre has been identified as hip-hop and rap. He became an overnight sensation with his tracks "Kill", reaching number 5 on the Canadian Hot 100 chart and number 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, making it a sleeper hit in the United States. The singer also doesn't hide his millionaire status as he flaunts an expensive lifestyle with his 5 million followers which got his fans crazy on Instagram and Facebook.



The millionaire artist emphasized that he was just particular about getting his name and music out to the public and welcomes listeners from any age and demographics. Although he realizes that mid-aged people would resonate with his sound, he wouldn't mind if his mom sang along to his songs, especially to songs like "come home" with a 90s unique sound. He stated this, saying, "Honestly, my audience consists of everyone and doesn't have a preference. His debut album, Mellow radiance, is out on various platforms with 26 songs and features artists like Danileigh, Latto, Trev Songz, Ty Dolla $ign, Jhene Aikó and manv more. The album has a mix of songs that listeners from various demographics will find harmonious. The millionaire singer also owns a media production studio named Daytime Production Studios.



Daytime production studios Is a film production firm that assists creative talent in getting the knowledge, training, and development techniques to meet industry requirements. The singer has previously tried acting, he had been featured in many movies and TV shows, he was the voice of Tweety Bird in Space Jam 2 as he states this clearly in his bio on Instagram Tyler Antonius following also keeps growing exponentially, with over 1.2M followers on Instagram. His music career seems to be starting on an excellent toot which savs a lot about the quality of his music.



The California artist says he appreciates the support so far and solicits even more help to get his music out there. When asked his inspiration he mentions a saying. "If vou enter this world knowing you are loved and you leave this world knowing the same, then everything that happens in between can be dealt with." explaining that it helped him get through anything on tough days and inspired him to create beautiful music which people would love. Although he knows not everyone would love his music, he focuses on making music for the people who would. is no surprise that love is an inspiration for the Canadian singer. as another part of his life that he doesn't hide is his beautiful wife, Grammy award winner and billboard music award winner Alessia Cara. They seem to be expecting a child.



