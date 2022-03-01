Hard Rock Outfit Cold Kingdom Release New Single "Criminal" Ft. Danny Case (From Ashes To New)



COLD KINGDOM will next be seen live at a headlining show in Omaha, NE at Waiting Room Lounge on March 26 with further dates to be announced in the coming weeks. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Minneapolis-based hard rock outfit COLD KINGDOM have announced plans to release their as yet untitled third studio album this summer via oneRPM. The band previewed the album's crushing debut single, "Criminal," featuring guest vocals from Danny Case of From Ashes To New - which Outburn Magazine have lauded as "a lethal combination of fury and sentiment" - on Friday, February 25 across all streaming platforms.The quartet have shared a gripping music video for the track which can be seen streaming @Top40-CHarts.com."It was really awesome to collaborate with Danny on 'Criminal,'" stated COLD KINGDOM vocalist Elissa-Marie Ogaard. "His voice added an edge to the song that we were excited to hear. I think that he not only complemented my vocals, but also added a contrast that brought the song to a whole different level. We can't wait to release it into the world."From Ashes To New vocalist Danny Case adds, "It was a pleasure working with Cold Kingdom. 'Criminal' is a powerful song with a soaring chorus that really keeps your attention from start to finish.""The pandemic really screwed a lot of things up for us, but it also gave us a lot of time to write," relays COLD KINGDOM drummer Chris Morely. "'Criminal' was one of the first songs we wrote and recorded during the lockdown, and I believe it's one of our strongest songs to date. The lockdown made us angry, annoyed, distraught, and we had so many other negative feelings. We just channeled all that into our writing and ended up with an album's worth of material."COLD KINGDOM were formed in Minneapolis in 2014 and released their first full-length album The Moon and The Fool in 2015. It was followed by a self-titled EP produced by Shinedown's Eric Bass in 2017 and a second full-length record Into The Black Sky in 2019. When they aren't writing or recording, the band has brought their energy-filled shows across the U.S. supporting genre leading acts such as Shinedown, Chevelle, Papa Roach, Buckcherry, Saving Abel, Puddle of Mudd and Nonpoint. They have also appeared on festival stages including Northern Invasion, RockFest, Summerfest, Moondance Jam and Halfway Jam.COLD KINGDOM will next be seen live at a headlining show in Omaha, NE at Waiting Room Lounge on March 26 with further dates to be announced in the coming weeks.



