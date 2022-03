Daughter Of Swords Tours US With The Tallest Man On Earth

Dawnbreaker, the debut album from Daughter of Swords, was released on Nonesuch in 2019. These ten songs, inspired by a breakup that had yet to happen, lament the inevitable loss but, more important, outline the promise of the future. Working with Sylvan Esso's Nick Sanborn, Sauser-Monnig shaped what began as quiet reflections into confident compositions, crackling with country swagger and a sparkling pop warmth, preemptive odes to the next phase of life. Guests include Mountain Man's Amelia Meath and



Mar 14&15 Old Town School of Folk New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Daughter of Swords (aka Mountain Man's Alexandra Sauser-Monnig) kicks off a two-week tour of the United States as special guest of The Tallest Man on Earth this Tuesday, March 1, at Fête Music Hall in Providence. The tour continues up and down the East Coast with shows in Boston, Portsmouth, New Haven, DC, Richmond, New York City, and Philadelphia, before culminating with two sold-out shows at Old Town School of Folk Music in Chicago on March 14 and 15. You can see details and get tickets where available now.Dawnbreaker, the debut album from Daughter of Swords, was released on Nonesuch in 2019. These ten songs, inspired by a breakup that had yet to happen, lament the inevitable loss but, more important, outline the promise of the future. Working with Sylvan Esso's Nick Sanborn, Sauser-Monnig shaped what began as quiet reflections into confident compositions, crackling with country swagger and a sparkling pop warmth, preemptive odes to the next phase of life. Guests include Mountain Man's Amelia Meath and Molly Sarlé, bandleader Phil Cook, and guitarist Ryan Gustafson.DAUGHTER OF SWORDS ON TOUR:Mar 1 Fête Music Hall Providence, RIMar 3 Royale Boston, MAMar 4 The Music Hall Portsmouth, NHMar 5 College Street Music Hall New Haven, CTMar 6 9:30 Club Washington, DCMar 8 The Broadberry Richmond, VAMar 10 Webster Hall New York, NYMar 11 Webster Hall (Sold Out) New York, NYMar 12 Union Transfer Philadelphia, PAMar 14&15 Old Town School of Folk Music (Sold Out) Chicago, IL