311 Announces Leg 2 Of 2022 Spring Tour

4/6 WICHITA, KS - The Cotillion. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) 311 is adding a second leg to their Spring Tour 2022. The 311 2022 Spring Tour will kick-off with Leg 1: 20 shows scheduled between March 6th to April 6th. Leg 2 will run from May 12th to June 5th and feature 17 shows. (Full tour schedule below; support acts to be announced). Spring 2022 marks the exciting return of one of rock's most entertaining and dynamic live bands. 311 erupts on stage, mixing rock, rap, reggae, and funk into their own unique, hybrid sound.The 311 Spring Tour includes the 12th biennial 311 Day, featuring two nights of extended performances in Las Vegas on Fri March 11 and Sat March 12 (plus livestream - more info below), as well as appearances at the Tampa Innings Festival (alongside Green Day & Incubus) and the Beachlife Festival (alongside Weezer).311 Spring Tour Leg 2 - Tickets & VIP Package on-sale dates:· Pre-Sale - Wednesday, March 2nd (10 AM - local time).· Public Sale - Friday, March 4th (10 AM - local time).311 VIP Packages include:· Best tickets, virtual 311 meet & greets, early-entry, merch bundles & more.· Ticket & VIP Package info at 311.com.March 11th - 311 DAY, celebrates the band, their music, and their global community. This unique rock holiday attracts thousands of fans from around the world. 311 DAY 2022 will be celebrated across March 11th & 12th at the Dolby Live Theater at Park MGM in Las Vegas, Nevada. On both days, 311 will play two unique, deep-dive, extended sets! This "Ultimate 311 Concert Experience" packs two nights of hits, classics, & rarities with stunning, state-of-the-art production.311 DAY 2022 will be available for Livestream at 311Streamsystem.com. Fans can purchase a 1- or 2-night ticket, plus limited edition 311 Day / Streamsystem merch bundles. The livestream ticket also includes re-streams (available the following weekend). So even if you attend the shows in Vegas, you can purchase a livestream ticket and catch your favorite moments again on the re-streams.Look for select Spring Tour livestreams too, as they become available online through 311 Streamsystem (www.311streamsystem.com), 311's own streaming platform. Streamsystem 2022 continues to offer virtual "front-row seats" from the comfort of home.311 is one of the longest-running original lineups in rock. The band formed in 1990 in Omaha, Nebraska. 311's celebrated live show and dedicated touring schedule have earned them a massive, grassroots following. Over their 32-year history, 311 played more than 2,000 performances across 27 countries, released thirteen studio albums, achieved 10 "Billboard Top 10's" on Billboard's "Top 200 Sales Chart," and sold over 9 million albums in the U.S. alone.Their list of Top 10 radio hits includes: Down, All Mixed Up, Amber, Love Song, Come Original, Beautiful Disaster, Don't Tread on Me, You Wouldn't Believe, Hey You and Sunset in July.311's line-up features: Nick Hexum (vocals/guitar), Tim Mahoney (guitar), SA Martinez (singer, DJ), Chad Sexton (drums), and P-Nut (bass).LEG 2: 311 SPRING TOUR 2022 DATES5/12 VENTURA, CA - Majestic Ventura Theatre5/13 REDONDO BEACH, CA - Beachlife Festival5/14 FLAGSTAFF, AZ - Pepsi Amphitheater5/17 RIVERSIDE, CA - Riverside Municipal Auditorium5/18 MONTEREY, CA - Golden State Theatre5/20 RENO, NV - Silver Legacy Resort Casino5/21 GARDEN CITY, ID - Revolution Concert House5/22 SPOKANE, WA - Knitting Factory Concert House5/24 MISSOULA, MT - KettleHouse Amphitheater5/25 BOZEMAN, MT - The Elm5/27 FARGO, ND - Fargo Brewing Company - outdoors5/28 SUPERIOR, WI - Earth Rider Brewery5/29 GREEN BAY, WI - Epic Events Center6/1 CASPER, WY - The Gaslight Social6/2 SANDY, UT - Sandy City Amphitheater6/3 ENGLEWOOD, CO - TBA6/5 GRAND JUNCTION, CO - Las Colonias Park AmphitheaterLEG 1: 311 SPRING TOUR 2022 DATES3/6 BEAVER CREEK, CO - Vilar Performing Arts Center3/7 ASPEN, CO - Belly Up3/11 LAS VEGAS, NV - Dolby Live theater at Park MGM3/12 LAS VEGAS, NV - Dolby Live theater at Park MGM3/15 FAYETTEVILLE, AR - JJ's Live3/18 KEY WEST, FL - Coffee Butler Amphitheater3/19 TAMPA, FL - Innings Festival at Raymond James Stadium3/20 ORLANDO, FL - House of Blues3/22 CHARLOTTE, NC - The Fillmore3/23 RALEIGH, NC - The Ritz3/25 NORFOLK, VA - The Norva3/26 N. MYRTLE BEACH, SC - House of Blues3/28 NASHVILLE, TN - Ryman Auditorium3/29 HUNTSVILLE, AL- Von Braun Center's Mars Music Hall3/30 NEW ORLEANS, LA - The Fillmore at Harrah's4/1 SAN ANTONIO, TX - Majestic Theatre4/2 CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - Concrete Street Amphitheater4/3 AUSTIN, TX - Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater4/5 TULSA, OK - Tulsa Theater4/6 WICHITA, KS - The Cotillion.



