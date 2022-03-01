Robert Plant & Alison Krauss Release Official Music Video For "Searching For My Love," From Chart-Topping New Album Raise The Roof



"Searching For My Love" Video Credits

Production company: Matt Mahurin Inc

Producer: Matt Mahurin

Director: Matt Mahurin

Cinematographer: Matt Mahurin

Special Effects: Matt Mahurin

Talent: Julia Lucey & Rolan Meyer



Robert Plant &

6/1 - Canandaigua, NY - CMAC

6/3 -

6/4 - Forest Hills, NY - Forest Hills Stadium

6/6 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob

6/7 - Chicago, IL - Jay Pritzker Pavilion

6/9 - Indianapolis, IN - TCU Amphitheater at White River

6/11 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion

6/12 - Philadelphia, PA - TD Pavilion @ The Mann

6/14 - Cary, NC - Koka Booth Amphitheatre

6/16 - Atlanta, GA - Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

6/17 - Manchester, TN - Bonnaroo

6/26 - London, UK - BST Hyde Park

6/29 - Roskilde, DK - Roskilde Festival

7/1 - Hamar, NO - Tjuvholmen Arena

7/2 - Bergen, NO - Bergenhus Fortress

7/5 - Rättvik, SE - Dalhalla

7/14 - Lucca, IT - Lucca Summer Festival - Piazza Napoleone

7/16 - Stuttgart, DE - JazzOpen Stuttgart 2022

7/18 - Sopot, PL - Opera Lesna

7/20 - Berlin, DE - Zitadelle

https://plantkrauss.com

https://www.robertplant.com

https://alisonkrauss.com New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, following a UK premiere on Channel 4's Sunday Brunch, Robert Plant and Alison Krauss release their first official music video in nearly 14 years. Set to "Searching For My Love," a highlight from the duo's chart-topping, long-awaited new album, Raise The Roof, the visual follows a series of lonely travelers on a mystical journey up a mountaintop, through the smoke and fog, down dirt paths and into the ocean, crossing paths with mermaids and more in a quest to discover a deeper treasure. Watch "Searching For My Love" starring Julia Lucey and Rolan Meyer, directed and produced by Matt Mahurin:https://found.ee/PKSFML_MusicVideoOriginally written and recorded by Bobby Moore & The Rhythm Aces, "Searching For My Love" is a song that Robert Plant first started singing as a teenager at school. He calls it "another nugget of beautiful lost soul music which has been ricocheting between me and Alison for a long time," and the two recently performed their arrangement on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, CBS Saturday Morning and NPR's Tiny Desk (Home) Concerts.Beginning in June, Robert Plant and Alison Krauss will bring the music of 2021's T Bone Burnett-produced Raise The Roof, and 2007's Grammy-sweeping Raising Sand, on their first international tour in well over a decade. The run of bandshell and amphitheater shows includes stops at NYC's Forest Hills Stadium and Chicago's Jay Pritzker Pavilion, as well as top spots at Bonnaroo and Roskilde Festival, and more listed below.Tickets are available for each date HERE, and beginning today fans can enter to win tickets in every city, through a special giveaway hosted with Tunespeak. Learn more here: https://found.ee/WinRaisingTheRoofTicketsRaise The Roof is currently in its 13th consecutive week at #1 on the Americana radio charts, following its debut in the Top 10 on the Billboard 200, #1 on Billboard's Top Rock, Americana/Folk, Bluegrass and Independent Albums charts, #3 on Top Country and Album Sales, and #5 in the UK. Named one of the best albums of 2021 by Esquire, Mojo, Uncut and others, Raise The Roof amassed critical acclaim from The New York Times, New Yorker, Vanity Fair, Variety, Pitchfork, People, Associated Press, NPR and more, in addition to appearances on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, The Kelly Clarkson Show, CBS, PBS, MSNBC, the BBC and beyond."Searching For My Love" Video CreditsProduction company: Matt Mahurin IncProducer: Matt MahurinDirector: Matt MahurinCinematographer: Matt MahurinSpecial Effects: Matt MahurinTalent: Julia Lucey & Rolan Meyer Alison Krauss Tour Dates6/1 - Canandaigua, NY - CMAC6/3 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center6/4 - Forest Hills, NY - Forest Hills Stadium6/6 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre6/7 - Chicago, IL - Jay Pritzker Pavilion6/9 - Indianapolis, IN - TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park6/11 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion6/12 - Philadelphia, PA - TD Pavilion @ The Mann6/14 - Cary, NC - Koka Booth Amphitheatre6/16 - Atlanta, GA - Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park6/17 - Manchester, TN - Bonnaroo6/26 - London, UK - BST Hyde Park6/29 - Roskilde, DK - Roskilde Festival7/1 - Hamar, NO - Tjuvholmen Arena7/2 - Bergen, NO - Bergenhus Fortress7/5 - Rättvik, SE - Dalhalla7/14 - Lucca, IT - Lucca Summer Festival - Piazza Napoleone7/16 - Stuttgart, DE - JazzOpen Stuttgart 20227/18 - Sopot, PL - Opera Lesna7/20 - Berlin, DE - Zitadellehttps://plantkrauss.comhttps://www.robertplant.comhttps://alisonkrauss.com



