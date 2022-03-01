Robert Plant & Alison Krauss Release Official Music Video For "Searching For My Love," From Chart-Topping New Album Raise The Roof

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Today, following a UK premiere on Channel 4's Sunday Brunch, Robert Plant
and Alison Krauss
release their first official music video in nearly 14 years. Set to "Searching For My Love," a highlight from the duo's chart-topping, long-awaited new album, Raise The Roof, the visual follows a series of lonely travelers on a mystical journey up a mountaintop, through the smoke and fog, down dirt paths and into the ocean, crossing paths with mermaids and more in a quest to discover a deeper treasure. Watch "Searching For My Love" starring Julia Lucey and Rolan Meyer, directed and produced by Matt Mahurin:
https://found.ee/PKSFML_MusicVideo
Originally written and recorded by Bobby
Moore & The Rhythm Aces, "Searching For My Love" is a song that Robert Plant
first started singing as a teenager at school. He calls it "another nugget of beautiful lost soul music which has been ricocheting between me and Alison for a long time," and the two recently performed their arrangement on The Tonight
Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, CBS Saturday Morning and NPR's Tiny Desk (Home) Concerts.
Beginning in June, Robert Plant
and Alison Krauss
will bring the music of 2021's T Bone Burnett-produced Raise The Roof, and 2007's Grammy-sweeping Raising Sand, on their first international tour in well over a decade. The run of bandshell and amphitheater shows includes stops at NYC's Forest Hills Stadium and Chicago's Jay Pritzker Pavilion, as well as top spots at Bonnaroo and Roskilde Festival, and more listed below.
Tickets are available for each date HERE, and beginning today fans can enter to win tickets in every city, through a special giveaway hosted with Tunespeak. Learn more here: https://found.ee/WinRaisingTheRoofTickets
Raise The Roof is currently in its 13th consecutive week at #1 on the Americana radio charts, following its debut in the Top 10 on the Billboard 200, #1 on Billboard's Top Rock, Americana/Folk, Bluegrass and Independent Albums charts, #3 on Top Country and Album Sales, and #5 in the UK. Named one of the best albums of 2021 by Esquire, Mojo, Uncut and others, Raise The Roof amassed critical acclaim from The New York Times, New Yorker, Vanity Fair, Variety, Pitchfork, People, Associated Press, NPR and more, in addition to appearances on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, The Kelly
Clarkson Show, CBS, PBS, MSNBC, the BBC and beyond.
"Searching For My Love" Video Credits
Production company: Matt Mahurin Inc
Producer: Matt Mahurin
Director: Matt Mahurin
Cinematographer: Matt Mahurin
Special Effects: Matt Mahurin
Talent: Julia Lucey & Rolan Meyer
Robert Plant
& Alison Krauss
Tour Dates
6/1 - Canandaigua, NY - CMAC
6/3 - Saratoga
Springs, NY - Saratoga
Performing Arts Center
6/4 - Forest Hills, NY - Forest Hills Stadium
6/6 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music
Theatre
6/7 - Chicago, IL - Jay Pritzker Pavilion
6/9 - Indianapolis, IN - TCU Amphitheater at White River State
Park
6/11 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion
6/12 - Philadelphia, PA - TD Pavilion @ The Mann
6/14 - Cary, NC - Koka Booth Amphitheatre
6/16 - Atlanta, GA - Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
6/17 - Manchester, TN - Bonnaroo
6/26 - London, UK - BST Hyde Park
6/29 - Roskilde, DK - Roskilde Festival
7/1 - Hamar, NO - Tjuvholmen Arena
7/2 - Bergen, NO - Bergenhus Fortress
7/5 - Rättvik, SE - Dalhalla
7/14 - Lucca, IT - Lucca Summer Festival - Piazza Napoleone
7/16 - Stuttgart, DE - JazzOpen Stuttgart 2022
7/18 - Sopot, PL - Opera Lesna
7/20 - Berlin, DE - Zitadelle
https://plantkrauss.com
https://www.robertplant.com
https://alisonkrauss.com