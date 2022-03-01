12 Must-visit Nightclubs In Las Vegas

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Las Vegas is home to hundreds of nightclubs and live music venues. However, if you're looking for a night to remember, ditch the discount dives and seek out the swankiest corners of the city.

One look at the hotel industry in Las Vegas will show you that the shining Strip has quite the top of incredibly poor guest services its visitors. Clubbing is similar, and it is worth knowing the best places to go partying in when visiting Vegas. Here is our shortlist of 12 of the best nightclubs in the City of Sin.

1. Drai's Nightclub

Drai's Nightclub undoubtedly is the five-star hip-hop venue of Las Vegas, making it ideal as a party destination and for our first entry.

Club Details

Located within the Cromwell Hotel on S Las Vegas Boulevard, Drai's Nightclub is a premium multi-level venue that's well worth a visit, that also recently became host of the Strip's first adults-only resort. This popular venue plays everything from hip-hop to reggaeton.

Cover Charges

This rooftop club is affordable, with cover charges starting at $30 for women and $40 for men. However, be prepared to spend more if you're visiting on weekends or if a top-tier entertainer is performing.

Opening Hours & Wait Times

Drai's Nightclub is open Thursday through Sunday every week. Doors open at 10:00 PM, with events running until around 4:00 AM.

Expect to wait up to 90 minutes at the door if you're attending on the weekend. If you're heading down on a Thursday, you shouldn't have to wait longer than 30 minutes.

Bottle Service

Drai's Nightclub offers flexible pricing to suit groups of all sizes. Generally speaking, a typical bottle at Drai's Nightclub will set you back between $650 to $800. However, hosts will provide a full drinks menu to guests upon arrival.

The minimum spending is attached when booking a table with the service at Drai's Nightclub. Prices do not include gratuity, venue fees, or tax. Prices include alcohol, hosted entry, cover charges, and VIP hosting for the entirety of your stay.

Drai's After Hours Lounge

Drai's After Hours is the ideal venue if you're looking for extended entertainment. Located next to Drai's Nightclub within the Cromwell Hotel, the After Hours lounge is open from 11:45 PM until 6:00 AM.

The After Hours lounge is open from Thursday to Sunday every week, although opening days and hours can be subject to change during public and national holidays. Generally speaking, Friday nights and Saturday nights are the busiest periods.

2. Jewel Nightclub

The Jewel Nightclub is another top hip-hop venue located at Aria Resort and Casino.

Club Details

Located at the Aria Resort and Casino, Jewel Nightclub is a popular destination for hip-hop lovers. The venue also offers plenty of electronic dance music and regularly draws in big DJs and performers.

Charges

Cover charges vary depending on the day. Male guests can expect to pay anywhere from $30 to $75, while female guests can expect to pay between $20 to $50.

Opening Hours & Wait Times

Jewel is open every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday night. Doors open at 10:30 PM, with the venue closing at around 4:00 AM.

Waiting times vary depending on who is performing. On weekends, aim to arrive by 10:30 PM if you want to avoid waiting any longer than 30 minutes.

Bottle Service

At Jewel the table minimum expenditure starts at $1,500. If you're looking for table service in a premium spot like the dance floor, you can expect to pay upwards of $5,000 for the whole night.

VIP Hosting

Bottle service at Jewel includes VIP hosting and dedicated cocktail waitresses. You'll also benefit from access to a VIP table and seating for the duration of the night. Furthermore, you are also paying the cover charges for your entire party, while standard mixers are thrown in free of charge.

3. Foundation Room

If you are looking for a high-quality nightlife experience out at Mandalay Bay, but for considerably cheaper, the Foundation Room is the go-to place.

Club Details

Located at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, the Foundation Room is the place to be if you're a fan of hip-hop or electronic dance music.

Cover Charges

Cover charge is competitive at this venue, with both men and women expecting to pay anywhere from $20 for admission. However, admission charges can rise on weekends and during special events or holidays.

Opening Hours & Wait Times

The Foundation Room is open from Wednesday to Sunday every week. Opening hours are from 6:00 PM to 1:00 AM on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays. On Fridays and Saturdays, the opening hours are from 6:00 PM to 2:00 AM.

Waiting times average out at around 45 minutes, although you may face bigger crowds if you're attending on the weekend.

Bottle Service

Foundation Room offers bottle services to groups who want to celebrate in style. Bottles start at around $500, although you can expect to pay much higher for premium labels. Exact table prices are available upon request, although you can expect to pay for at least one bottle for each member of your party.

VIP Hosting

Prices at Foundation Room include VIP hosting, as well as priority seating and a VIP table for the duration of your stay.

You'll also benefit from a dedicated cocktail waitress and server assistant. Security guards are also on hand for peace of mind. If you opt for bottle service, you won't need to worry about shelling out for cover charge.

4. Senor Frogs

For more exciting nights in the City of Sin, you must choose the premier drag and Latin venue, Senor Frogs.

Club Details

Senor Frogs is arguably the best drag and Latin venue in Las Vegas. Situated at the Treasure Island Hotel and Casino, this dynamic venue plays everything from Latin-inspired chart hits to the latest hip-hop favourites. You can also participate in one-of-a-kind events, such as the Drag Brunch.

Charges

Cover charges start at $50 for both men and women. However, you can expect to pay significantly more if you're attending on an open bar night.

Opening Hours & Wait Times

This venue is open every day of the week, with nights running until 5:00 AM on Fridays and Saturdays. Expect a 4:00 AM finish on Sundays and Thursdays and a 2:00 AM finish on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

This venue is popular, so expect to wait around regardless of the day you're looking to attend. You shouldn't need to wait longer than 30 minutes to gain access to Senor Frogs.

Bottle Service

This venue offers services at very competitive prices compared to other As Vegas nightclubs. Fees range from $700 to $1,300 for up to five people groups.

Bottle service fees at Senor Frogs include free admission and priority seating for everyone in your party. Although affordable, these tickets at Senor Frogs sell out quickly, so you'll need to book ahead.

5. Hakkasan Nightclub

The Hakkasan nightclub provides unbeatable nightlife entertainment at an iconic location in Las Vegas.

Club Details

Located at the MGG Grand Las Vegas, Hakkasan Nightclub is the place to be if you're looking to party in style. This iconic venue primarily plays EDM, although you'll also find plenty of chart hits playing on any given night.

Cover Charges

The cover charge is reasonable, starting at around $30 for women and $50 for men.

Opening Hours & Wait Times

This venue is open from Thursday to Saturday every week. Opening hours are 10:30 PM to 4:00 AM.

Hakkasan Nightclub is pretty famous, meaning you'll want to arrive early to avoid waiting in line for admission. If you arrive later than 10:30 PM, expect to wait for around 45 minutes to an hour before entry.

Bottle Service

Hakkasan Nightclub offers an impressive range of options. Prices in the Small Ling Ling Room start at $550, while premier stage seating can cost upwards of $8,000. The average starting price for bottles is around $595.

VIP Service

If you opt for bottle services at Hakkasan Nightclub, you'll benefit from VIP hosting and a dedicated server and cocktail waitress.

Furthermore, all admission charges are included. Other extras include complimentary drinks mixers.

6. OMNIA

OMNIA is among the most celebrated nightclubs of Las Vegas, providing attendants with exciting events from world-class performers

Club Details

Few venues in Las Vegas attract as many first-rate performers as OMNIA. This nightclub is located at Caesars Palace on the Las Vegas Strip and also occupies some prized real estate.

Cover Charges

If you do want to dance the night away to EDM or hip-hop, OMNIA is the place to be. Furthermore, you can expect a busy calendar packed with significant talent. The cover charge is reasonable.

Men can expect to pay around $50, while women will pay anything from $20 to $50. On busy nights, don't be too surprised if the price of admission is hiked.

Opening Hours & Wait Times

OMNIA is open every Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Opening hours are 10:30 PM to 4:00 AM, although these are subject to change if a special event is held.

Waiting times are reasonable. Generally speaking, you shouldn't have to wait around longer than an hour for admission, even on weekends.

The Terrace

The OMNIA Terrace is the ideal destination if you're looking to escape the crowded dance floor. This rooftop venue offers a more relaxed place to play than the central club interior.

In addition to plenty of seating, you'll find a dedicated dance floor and DJ booth, along with a well-stocked bar.

Bottle Service

Full services pricing at OMNIA varies depending on the night. Still, you can expect to pay at least $2,000 for a table on the rooftop terrace. If you're looking for table service in the main room, you can expect to pay upwards of $5,000.

VIP Services

If you opt for bottle services at OMNIA, you'll also have VIP hosting and priority seating for the entire night included. Furthermore, your party won't have to pay for admission.

A dedicated VIP server, cocktail waitress, and security for your section are also provided. It's worth noting that an additional gratuity of 20% is not included in quoted prices. Bear this in mind if you're wary about spending over the odds.

7. XS Nightclub

XS nightclub is the standout EDM venue within Las Vegas's five-star Encore Hotel.

Club Details

If you're looking for a first-rate EDM venue in Las Vegas, XS Nightclub is the obvious pick. Located within the Encore Hotel, this venue is home to some of the city's best EDM and house music playlists.

Cover Charges

Admission charges vary, although men should expect to pay between $30 and $50. Women can expect to shell out between $20 and $30. If a special event is held, admission prices are likely to double.

Opening Hours & Wait Times

This venue is open Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. Opening hours are from 10:30 PM to 4:00 AM across all days. No matter which day of the week you attend, be prepared to wait in line for at least 45 minutes before hitting the dance floor.

Bottle Service

XS Nightclub offers a range of such options for guests. A patio table will cost you a minimum of $1,500, while a premium table can cost you upwards of $15,000. Prices vary depending on the day, so always seek an exact quote ahead of time.

Additional Fees

Final bills include an additional 13% venue fee, 15% gratuity, and additional taxes. Pricing includes priority seating for the entire night, as well as VIP hosting and dedicated servers to make your night more memorable.

8. Light Nightclub

Light nightclub is a popular weekend destination for EDM lovers visiting the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.

Club Details

Light Nightclub is a favourite among celebrities. This first-rate venue welcomes lovers of all music genres, although there's a real focus on EDM.

Charges

Cover charges are reasonable, starting at around $40 for men and $20 for women. However, you can expect to pay more if a top performer or prominent DJ is playing.

Opening Hours & Wait Times

Unlike other venues in this list, Light Nightclub is only open on Friday and Saturday nights. Opening hours for both nights run from 10:30 PM to 4:00 PM.

As Light Nightclub is only open for a limited time each week, it tends to draw big crowds. Don't be too surprised to wait more than an hour if you arrive after the doors have opened.

Bottle Service

The pricing at Light Nightclub is competitive compared to other venues in the city. Minimum spending for a table on the upper level will set you back $500. In contrast, priority table seating on the dance floor will cost you around $3,000.

VIP Services

Admission fees, table and seating reservations, as well as VIP hosting for the entire night are included in your bottle service quote. However, bear in mind you'll be expected to purchase at least one bottle for each member of your group.

9. Encore Beach Club at Night

Encore Beach Club at Night hosts great party and entertainment events from the globe's leading DJs and live performers.

Club Details

Located at the Wynn Hotel and Encore Resort, the Encore Beach Club at Night is one of the best EDM venues in Las Vegas.

Charges

Cover charges are reasonably inexpensive for such a premier venue. Men shouldn't pay any more than $45 on a typical night, while female guests should expect to pay a minimum of $25 for admission.

Opening Hours & Wait Times

This venue is open every Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday. Opening hours are 10:00 PM to 4:00 AM for all nights.

Waiting times are also reasonable. Provided you arrive early enough, you shouldn't find yourself waiting in line longer than 30 minutes.

Bottle Service

If you're looking to indulge, you can take advantage of service packages at Encore Beach Club at Night. Service costs will vary between nights, and you can expect to pay a premium if a top-tier performer is playing.

Table minimums are around $1,000 for the cheapest tables, while the most expensive options will set you back at least $4,000. This nightclub does attach significant venue fees and gratuity to bills, so bear this mind when budgeting for your evening.

10. TAO Lounge & Nightclub

TAO Lounge & Nightclub stands among the crowd thanks to its excitingly eclectic playlists and a prime location.

Club Details

The TAO Lounge and Nightclub is an ideal venue if you have more diverse musical tastes. This nightclub caters to lovers of everything from hip-hop to EDM. Located at the Venetian Resort and Casino, it's also situated in one of the finest corners of Las Vegas.

Another brand location, the TAO Beach day club is also set to reopen soon, for continuing your party into the daytime.

Charges

Cover charges are very affordable here. Men shouldn't have to pay more than $30, while female guests won't have to shell out more than $20 on a typical night. If a significant DJ is playing, expect to pay more for admission.

Opening Hours & Wait Times

This venue is open from Thursday to Saturday every week. Doors open at 10:00 PM, and nights run on util around 4:00 AM. n

Waiting times are very reasonable. You shouldn't have to wait any longer than 30 minutes to be admitted, provided that you don't leave it too late in the evening to arrive.

Bottle Service

TAO Nightclub offers a good range of such options, with pricing reasonably consistent across all nights. Minimum spends begin at around $450. However, you can expect to pay as much as $5,000 for a table in a premium location.

VIP Hosting

Drink menu prices are affordable, although you'll need to splash out on some expensive labels to meet your minimum spend.

The bottle service at TAO includes the complete VIP treatment, with dedicated waitresses, complimentary mixers, and other extras.

11. Zouk

The incredible entertainment events of Zouk nightclub are for those with eclectic musical tastes.

Club Details

Located at Resorts World just across from the Wynn Hotel, Zouk is one of the most exclusive nightclubs in Las Vegas. You'll find a good range of live music offerings here, with everything from tropical house to EDM being played.

Cover Charges

Entrance fees tend to be expensive here. Men should expect to pay at least $100 for the cover charge, while female guests will still have to shell out a small premium of around $75.

Opening Hours & Wait Times

The venue is open every Thursday through Saturday. It is also considerably busy. Club hours are 10:00 PM to 4:00 AM, with waiting times of around an hour, no matter which day you choose to attend.

Bottle Service

Charges for full services at Zouk are relatively expensive compared to other venues. The most affordable tables require a minimum spend of $2,000, while premium tables will cost you upwards of $15,000.

VIP Services

No matter your minimum expenses, bottle services at Zouk will include all admission fees for your entire party. You'll also benefit from VIP hosting for the entire night, with dedicated cocktail waitresses and serving assistants on hand to help you unwind.

12. Embassy Nightclub

Embassy nightclub provides significant events for Latin and hip-hop fans located just off the Strip.

Club Details

Located on Procyon Street just off the Strip, Embassy Nightclub is one of the most popular Latin venues in Las Vegas.

Cover Charges

This electrifying venue is also affordable, with a cover charge of around $15 for women and $20 for men.

Opening Hours & Wait Time

Open every Friday and Saturday night, Embassy Nightclub attracts big crowds. Opening hours are 11:00 PM to 5:00 PM on both nights.

Lines tend to start forming at least half an hour before opening, so aim to arrive by 10:30 PM if you want to avoid waiting around for too long.

Bottle Service

The Embassy Nightclub is relatively affordable in this area. Minimum table spending begins at $300, with the most expensive costing you around $1,200. Generally speaking, the average table at Embassy Nightclub will set you back around $600.

If you opt for bottle service here, you won't have to worry about waiting in line at the bar. Cocktail waiters and servers are on hand, so you can sit back and enjoy the evening.

Essentials for Your Trip

Planning a long-overdue trip to Sin City? You've no shortage of options when it comes to nightclubs and live music venues in Las Vegas.

If you've never savoured the Las Vegas club scene before, there are some things to consider before you plan your trip.

Cover charges are something you'll need to think about. Admission charges for men and women vary, although some venues adopt a more democratic approach. It's also worth noting that these charges vary depending on the day of the week and any live DJs performing.

Furthermore, be wary if you're thinking about enjoying a VIP experience. Bottle service may seem like a good idea if you're heading out with a big group, but you'll need to ensure you're meeting the table minimum. Venue fees and gratuity additions can also send your final bill soaring.