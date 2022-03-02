Mighty Hoopla Announces Second Wave Of Artists Including Katy B & Macy Gray

LONDON, UK (Top40 Charts)
Mighty Hoopla announced its second wave of artists for its 2022 festival! Today's announcement sees 14 exciting new names headed down to Brockwell Park over the first weekend of June for the UK's premier pop festival.
Katy B, Macy Gray, Haddaway, Harriet Rose, Oscar & The Wolf, London's Gay Men's Chorus, and more join the already announced headliners Steps
and Sugababes, as well as Jessie
Ware, Anastacia, Agnes, Big Freedia, Cascada, Cleopatra, Confidence Man, Eve, 5ive, Five Star, Hugo Hamlet, Jamelia, Kim Wilde, Louise
Redknapp, Mae Muller, Natalie
Imbruglia, Nimmo, Pabllo Vittar, Samantha Fox, Self Esteem, The 411, Jayda G, Jodie Harsh, Basement Jaxx
(DJ Set) and much, much more!
Due to unprecedented demand, Mighty Hoopla is expanding to a two-day festival in 2022. Tickets are on sale now and start from £59.50.
Since releasing her debut album in 2011 London's own Katy B
has gone from strength to strength, with all of her albums landing in the UK Top 40 charts, including the UK No. 1 album 'Little Red' (2014) and the UK No. 2 album 'On A Mission' (2011). With five UK Top 10 singles to her name as well, Katy B
is a much-welcomed addition to this year's Mighty Hoopla.
Joining her is the Grammy Award nominee and winner Macy Gray. For over two decades, the pop and R&B singer-songwriter has been a leading name within music and will be bringing her endlessly soulful vibes to the Mighty Hoopla stage this summer. With ten studio albums in her catalogue, fans can expect to hear favourites 'I Try', 'Sweet Baby', 'First Time', 'Still', 'Over You', and many more.
With a line-up that is truly diverse and inclusive, the 50,000 festival-goers (across the two days) will once again be dazzled with performances from a variety of popstars, drag artists, comedians, and DJs across seven stages.
Tickets are already flying out the door with early bird and weekend tickets already sold out. Day tickets are still available from £59.50 plus booking fee and a limited number of "pre-2pm tickets" for £40 plus booking fee at www.mightyhoopla.com
Praise for Mighty Hoopla:
"The UK's best pop festival? We're not arguing!" - Time Out
"The most fabulous of all the fests, Mighty Hoopla is a queer, pop-focused" - Guardian
"glittery pop fun and queer brilliance" - NME
"shameless, unabashed, cross-generational pop music" - The Independent
"a celebration of joy and togetherness" - DIY
Mighty Hoopla:
Bank Holiday Friday 3rd June & Saturday 4th June 2022
Brockwell Park, London
FULL LINE UP
Headliners:
Steps
(Friday)
Sugababes
(Saturday)
Special Guests:
Anastacia
(Friday)
Jessie
Ware (Saturday)
A-Z
2 Unlimited
5ive
Absolute.
Agnes
Artful Dodger
Basement Jaxx
Big Freedia
Booty Luv
Buttmitzvah
Cascada
Charity Shop Sue's 2nd Hand Bangerz
Cleopatra
Confidence Man
Corona
Crayola The Queen
Dan Beaumont
Danielle
Moore (Crazy P)
Dean McCullough
DJ Paulette
Eve
Faggamuffin
Family Jewels
Five Star
Garage All Stars
FT. Romeo
& Lisa Maffia
George
Michael Disco
Guilty Pleasures
Haddaway
Harriet Rose
Haus Of Dons
Hugo Hamlet
Jamelia
Jayda G
Jayde Adams
Jodie Harsh
Joshua James
Jungle Kitty
Katy B
Kim Wilde
LADS
Lady Lloyd
London Gay Men's Chorus
Louise
Lucy Fizz & Friends
Macy Gray
Mae Muller
Majorette's
Mimi's
Natalie
Imbruglia
Natasha Bedingfield
Neil Prince
Nimmo
Oscar & The Wolf
Outhaus
Pablo
Vittar (DJ Set)
Pinky Promise
Pussy Liquor
Queefy
Queer
House Party
Raven Mandella
Rhys Pieces
Samantha Fox
Self Esteem
Sophie
Lloyd
Sweet Female Attitude
The 411
The Bitten Peach
The Cocoa Butter Club
The Grand presents Pleasure Palace
The Grand's Dream
Team
The Honey
Badgers' Cabaret
U OK Hun?
Woof Cabaret.