Mighty Hoopla Announces Second Wave Of Artists Including Katy B & Macy Gray





Katy B, Macy Gray, Haddaway, Harriet Rose, Oscar & The Wolf, London's Gay Men's Chorus, and more join the already announced headliners

Due to unprecedented demand, Mighty Hoopla is expanding to a two-day festival in 2022. Tickets are on sale now and start from £59.50.



Since releasing her debut album in 2011 London's own



Joining her is the Grammy Award nominee and winner Macy Gray. For over two decades, the pop and R&B singer-songwriter has been a leading name within music and will be bringing her endlessly soulful vibes to the Mighty Hoopla stage this summer. With ten studio albums in her catalogue, fans can expect to hear favourites 'I Try', 'Sweet Baby', 'First Time', 'Still', 'Over You', and many more.



With a line-up that is truly diverse and inclusive, the 50,000 festival-goers (across the two days) will once again be dazzled with performances from a variety of popstars, drag artists, comedians, and DJs across seven stages.



Tickets are already flying out the door with early bird and weekend tickets already sold out. Day tickets are still available from £59.50 plus booking fee and a limited number of "pre-2pm tickets" for £40 plus booking fee at www.mightyhoopla.com



Praise for Mighty Hoopla:

"The UK's best pop festival? We're not arguing!" - Time Out

"The most fabulous of all the fests, Mighty Hoopla is a queer, pop-focused" - Guardian

"glittery pop fun and queer brilliance" - NME

"shameless, unabashed, cross-generational pop music" - The Independent

"a celebration of joy and togetherness" - DIY



Mighty Hoopla:

Bank Holiday Friday 3rd June & Saturday 4th June 2022

Brockwell Park, London



FULL LINE UP

Headliners:







Special Guests:







A-Z

2 Unlimited

5ive

Absolute.

Agnes

Artful Dodger

Basement Jaxx

Big Freedia

Booty Luv

Buttmitzvah

Cascada

Charity Shop Sue's 2nd Hand Bangerz

Cleopatra

Confidence Man

Corona

Crayola The Queen

Dan Beaumont



Dean McCullough

DJ Paulette

Eve

Faggamuffin

Family Jewels

Five Star

Garage



Guilty Pleasures

Haddaway

Harriet Rose

Haus Of Dons

Hugo Hamlet

Jamelia

Jayda G

Jayde Adams

Jodie Harsh

Joshua James

Jungle Kitty

Katy B

Kim Wilde

LADS

Lady Lloyd

London Gay Men's Chorus

Louise

Lucy Fizz & Friends

Macy Gray

Mae Muller

Majorette's

Mimi's



Natasha Bedingfield

Neil Prince

Nimmo

Oscar & The Wolf

Outhaus



Pinky Promise

Pussy Liquor

Queefy



Raven Mandella

Rhys Pieces

Samantha Fox

Self Esteem



Sweet Female Attitude

The 411

The Bitten Peach

The Cocoa Butter Club

The Grand presents Pleasure Palace

The Grand's

The

U OK Hun?

Woof Cabaret. LONDON, UK (Top40 Charts) Mighty Hoopla announced its second wave of artists for its 2022 festival! Today's announcement sees 14 exciting new names headed down to Brockwell Park over the first weekend of June for the UK's premier pop festival.Katy B, Macy Gray, Haddaway, Harriet Rose, Oscar & The Wolf, London's Gay Men's Chorus, and more join the already announced headliners Steps and Sugababes, as well as Jessie Ware, Anastacia, Agnes, Big Freedia, Cascada, Cleopatra, Confidence Man, Eve, 5ive, Five Star, Hugo Hamlet, Jamelia, Kim Wilde, Louise Redknapp, Mae Muller, Natalie Imbruglia, Nimmo, Pabllo Vittar, Samantha Fox, Self Esteem, The 411, Jayda G, Jodie Harsh, Basement Jaxx (DJ Set) and much, much more!Due to unprecedented demand, Mighty Hoopla is expanding to a two-day festival in 2022. Tickets are on sale now and start from £59.50.Since releasing her debut album in 2011 London's own Katy B has gone from strength to strength, with all of her albums landing in the UK Top 40 charts, including the UK No. 1 album 'Little Red' (2014) and the UK No. 2 album 'On A Mission' (2011). With five UK Top 10 singles to her name as well, Katy B is a much-welcomed addition to this year's Mighty Hoopla.Joining her is the Grammy Award nominee and winner Macy Gray. For over two decades, the pop and R&B singer-songwriter has been a leading name within music and will be bringing her endlessly soulful vibes to the Mighty Hoopla stage this summer. With ten studio albums in her catalogue, fans can expect to hear favourites 'I Try', 'Sweet Baby', 'First Time', 'Still', 'Over You', and many more.With a line-up that is truly diverse and inclusive, the 50,000 festival-goers (across the two days) will once again be dazzled with performances from a variety of popstars, drag artists, comedians, and DJs across seven stages.Tickets are already flying out the door with early bird and weekend tickets already sold out. Day tickets are still available from £59.50 plus booking fee and a limited number of "pre-2pm tickets" for £40 plus booking fee at www.mightyhoopla.comPraise for Mighty Hoopla:"The UK's best pop festival? We're not arguing!" - Time Out"The most fabulous of all the fests, Mighty Hoopla is a queer, pop-focused" - Guardian"glittery pop fun and queer brilliance" - NME"shameless, unabashed, cross-generational pop music" - The Independent"a celebration of joy and togetherness" - DIYMighty Hoopla:Bank Holiday Friday 3rd June & Saturday 4th June 2022Brockwell Park, LondonFULL LINE UPHeadliners: Steps (Friday) Sugababes (Saturday)Special Guests: Anastacia (Friday) Jessie Ware (Saturday)A-Z2 Unlimited5iveAbsolute.AgnesArtful DodgerBasement JaxxBig FreediaBooty LuvButtmitzvahCascadaCharity Shop Sue's 2nd Hand BangerzCleopatraConfidence ManCoronaCrayola The QueenDan Beaumont Danielle Moore (Crazy P)Dean McCulloughDJ PauletteEveFaggamuffinFamily JewelsFive StarGarage All Stars FT. Romeo & Lisa Maffia George Michael DiscoGuilty PleasuresHaddawayHarriet RoseHaus Of DonsHugo HamletJameliaJayda GJayde AdamsJodie HarshJoshua JamesJungle KittyKaty BKim WildeLADSLady LloydLondon Gay Men's ChorusLouiseLucy Fizz & FriendsMacy GrayMae MullerMajorette'sMimi's Natalie ImbrugliaNatasha BedingfieldNeil PrinceNimmoOscar & The WolfOuthaus Pablo Vittar (DJ Set)Pinky PromisePussy LiquorQueefy Queer House PartyRaven MandellaRhys PiecesSamantha FoxSelf Esteem Sophie LloydSweet Female AttitudeThe 411The Bitten PeachThe Cocoa Butter ClubThe Grand presents Pleasure PalaceThe Grand's Dream TeamThe Honey Badgers' CabaretU OK Hun?Woof Cabaret.



