Tour Dates 02/03/2022

Chris Thile To Tour Europe, UK In Autumn 2022

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Mandolinist, singer, and songwriter Chris Thile, who is currently touring the United States with Punch Brothers, has announced a tour of Europe and the UK this autumn. The month-long tour begins in Estonia on October 20, making stops in Hungary, Austria, Czech Republic, France, Luxembourg, Germany, Denmark, Belgium, Norway, and the UK, culminating at the National Concert Hall in Dublin on November 15. Tickets for most of the newly announced shows go on sale this Friday. See below for details and tickets!

Laysongs, Chris Thile's first truly solo album, was released on Nonesuch last year. The album is just Thile, his voice, and his mandolin, on new recordings of six original songs and three covers, all of which contextualize and banter with his ideas about spirituality. Recorded in a converted upstate New York church during the pandemic, Laysongs features the three-part Salt (in the Wounds) of the Earth, which was inspired by C.S. Lewis's The Screwtape Letters; a song Thile wrote about Dionysus; a selection from Béla Bartók's Sonata for Solo Violin; "God Is Alive, Magic Is Afoot" based on Buffy Sainte-Marie's adaptation of a Leonard Cohen poem; and a Hazel Dickens cover.

CHRIS THILE ON TOUR:
Oct 20 Estonian Traditional Music Center Viljandi, ESTONIA
Oct 21 House of Hungarian Music Budapest, HUNGARY
Oct 22 Konzerthaus Vienna, AUSTRIA
Oct 23 Besední dům Brno, CZECH REPUBLIC
Oct 24 Rudolfinum Prague, CZECH REPUBLIC
Oct 27 Le Trianon Paris, FRANCE
Oct 28 Chapelle de la Trinité Lyon, FRANCE
Oct 30 Philharmonie de Luxembourg Luxembourg, LUXEMBOURG
Nov 1 Enjoy Jazz Festival Ludwigshafen, GERMANY
Nov 2 Heimathafen Berlin, GERMANY
Nov 4 The Black Diamond Copenhagen, DENMARK
Nov 6 De Roma Antwerp, BELGIUM
Nov 7 Riksscenen Oslo, NORWAY
Nov 9 St George's Bristol, UK
Nov 10 Warwick Arts Centre Coventry, UK
Nov 11 Queen Elizabeth Hall London, UK
Nov 12 RNCM Theatre Manchester, UK
Nov 13 Glasgow Royal Concert Hall Glasgow, UK
Nov 15 National Concert Hall Dublin, IRELAND.






