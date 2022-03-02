Chris Thile To Tour Europe, UK In Autumn 2022





Nov 15 National Concert Hall Dublin, IRELAND. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Mandolinist, singer, and songwriter Chris Thile, who is currently touring the United States with Punch Brothers, has announced a tour of Europe and the UK this autumn. The month-long tour begins in Estonia on October 20, making stops in Hungary, Austria, Czech Republic, France, Luxembourg, Germany, Denmark, Belgium, Norway, and the UK, culminating at the National Concert Hall in Dublin on November 15. Tickets for most of the newly announced shows go on sale this Friday. See below for details and tickets!Laysongs, Chris Thile's first truly solo album, was released on Nonesuch last year. The album is just Thile, his voice, and his mandolin, on new recordings of six original songs and three covers, all of which contextualize and banter with his ideas about spirituality. Recorded in a converted upstate New York church during the pandemic, Laysongs features the three-part Salt (in the Wounds) of the Earth, which was inspired by C.S. Lewis's The Screwtape Letters; a song Thile wrote about Dionysus; a selection from Béla Bartók's Sonata for Solo Violin; "God Is Alive, Magic Is Afoot" based on Buffy Sainte-Marie's adaptation of a Leonard Cohen poem; and a Hazel Dickens cover.CHRIS THILE ON TOUR:Oct 20 Estonian Traditional Music Center Viljandi, ESTONIAOct 21 House of Hungarian Music Budapest, HUNGARYOct 22 Konzerthaus Vienna, AUSTRIAOct 23 Besední dům Brno, CZECH REPUBLICOct 24 Rudolfinum Prague, CZECH REPUBLICOct 27 Le Trianon Paris, FRANCEOct 28 Chapelle de la Trinité Lyon, FRANCEOct 30 Philharmonie de Luxembourg Luxembourg, LUXEMBOURGNov 1 Enjoy Jazz Festival Ludwigshafen, GERMANYNov 2 Heimathafen Berlin, GERMANYNov 4 The Black Diamond Copenhagen, DENMARKNov 6 De Roma Antwerp, BELGIUMNov 7 Riksscenen Oslo, NORWAYNov 9 St George's Bristol, UKNov 10 Warwick Arts Centre Coventry, UKNov 11 Queen Elizabeth Hall London, UKNov 12 RNCM Theatre Manchester, UKNov 13 Glasgow Royal Concert Hall Glasgow, UKNov 15 National Concert Hall Dublin, IRELAND.



