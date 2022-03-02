Sony Hall Announces Free Show With Platinum Recording Artist BIA On March 10, 2022





Sony Hall opened in 2018 in the heart of New York's Theatre District (235 W. 46th St at The Paramount Hotel, in the space previously known as Diamond Horseshoe), and is owned and operated by Blue Note Entertainment Group. Sony Hall presents world renowned performing artists across all music genres at capacities of 1,000 standing and 500 seated, with a full-service restaurant and bar. Sony Hall is equipped with Sony's technologies integrated throughout the 12,000 square-foot venue to deliver enhanced entertainment experiences to audiences. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The New York City's Sony Hall announces a special, free show with platinum recording artist BIA on Thursday, March 10th as part of the "Artists in Motion"Content series being produced by Sony Group Corporation in partnership with Blue Note Entertainment Group. Entry is first come first serve, and is not guaranteed with RSVP.This series highlights artists "in motion" and celebrates the return of live music performances while allowing artists to express their creativity and connect with the fans they love. One night, one set, one epic show - compliments of Sony Group Corporation.BIA is known for music that possesses both biting wit and boldly authentic swag that stems from years traveling through the Boston rap scene, later moving over to Miami, Los Angeles, and then taking over the world. With every mixtape, collaboration, and guest appearance, BIA has only amplified her reach. She dominated 2020 with a fresh new perspective: she inked a deal with Epic Records, dropped the hard-hitting "Free BIA (1st Day Out)" and the intoxicating "COVERGIRL", as well as dove further into the fashion world with a feature in Good American's Spring 2020 campaign and Missguided x Sean John Fall 2020 capsule collection.BIA recently dropped her For Certain Deluxe EP, armed with the hit single " Whole Lotta Money "—a song with a central message that unlimited currency can be both mental and physical. The original EP reached the Top 10 of Billboard's Heatseekers Album Charts, and " Whole Lotta Money " became an undeniable force, due in part to its continuous viral success on TikTok. The track has jumped right off the platform and into streaming stardom, marking its territory in the Spotify Viral 50 Chart as well as the Global Spotify Charts and earning her a nomination for "Best Breakthrough Song" at the 2021 MTV VMAs. In addition, BIA's reimagined version of her hit song " Skate " was featured in the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs tune-in promos on NHLNetwork, NBC and NBCSN in the U.S., Sportsnet and TVA Sports in Canada, and across the NHL's social and digital platforms.Sony Hall opened in 2018 in the heart of New York's Theatre District (235 W. 46th St at The Paramount Hotel, in the space previously known as Diamond Horseshoe), and is owned and operated by Blue Note Entertainment Group. Sony Hall presents world renowned performing artists across all music genres at capacities of 1,000 standing and 500 seated, with a full-service restaurant and bar. Sony Hall is equipped with Sony's technologies integrated throughout the 12,000 square-foot venue to deliver enhanced entertainment experiences to audiences.



