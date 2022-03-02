Charli XCX Drops New Single 'Baby' From Upcoming Album 'Cash'





April 29 - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom - Chicago, IL New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Charli XCX has released her new single "Baby." Released alongside a new music video, the track is from Charli's highly-anticipated forthcoming album, CRASH, will be released on March 18th and is the fifth and final album in her record deal.The new album features work by A. G. Cook, George Daniel, Deaton Chris Anthony, Lotus IV, Caroline Polachek, Christine and the Queens, Oscar Holter, Digital Farm Animals, Rina Sawayama, Ian Kirkpatrik, Jason Evigan, Justin Raisen, Ariel Rechtshaid, Ilya, Oneohtrix Point Never, Jon Shave and Mike Wise.Charli kicks off her 21-date North American tour in Los Angeles on March 26th followed by her 17-date UK and European tour which starts in Dublin on May 13th. See full tour dates below.Tour Dates:March 26 - Fox Theatre - Oakland, CAMarch 29 - Crystal Ballroom - Portland, ORApril 1 - The Observatory North Park - San Diego, CAApril 3 - The Greek Theatre - Los Angeles, CAApril 6 - Ogden Theatre - Denver, COApril 8 - ACL Live at The Moody Theater - Austin, TXApril 9 - House of Blues Houston - Houston, TXApril 10 - House of Blues Dallas - Dallas, TXApril 12 - Orpheum Theater - New Orleans, LAApril 13 - The Eastern - Atlanta, GAApril 15 - The Orange Peel - Asheville, NCApril 16 - The NorVa - Norfolk, VAApril 18 - The Fillmore Philadelphia - Philadelphia, PAApril 20 - House of Blues Boston - Boston, MAApril 22 - Hammerstein Ballroom - New York, NYApril 23 - Hammerstein Ballroom - New York, NYApril 25 - Massey Hall - Toronto, ONApril 26 - Royal Oak Music Theatre - Royal Oak, MIApril 28 - Palace Theatre - Saint Paul, MNApril 29 - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom - Chicago, IL



