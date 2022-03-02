Greta Van Fleet Announce Fall 2022 Arena Tour Dates





†† with Fruit Bats and Crown Lands. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) On the heels of their sold out Spring, 2022 Dreams in Gold arena tour Grammy-award winning rock band Greta Van Fleet announce new arena shows for this fall. Kicking off August 16 in Quebec City, QC the band will make stops in 42 cities across the U.S. and Canada; see below for a complete list of dates.There will be a Fan Presale on March 2 and a Local Venue Presale on March 3, with general ticket on sale March 4 at 12 p.m. local time here. Fans can sign up for presale at peacefularmy.com.The expansive new dates follow the band's spring tour, which sold out over 100K tickets in just two days and kicks off coming up on March 10; Full dates below and here. Greta Van Fleet recently joined Metallica on February 25 in Las Vegas and announced two additional August dates with them recently Greta Van Fleet will be joined by a host of acclaimed artists on their fall tour, including The Pretty Reckless, Houndmouth, Durand Jones & The Indications, Fruit Bats, Robert Finley, Crown Lands, and Hannah Wicklund.Earlier this year, the band's Jake Kiszka partnered with Gibson to honor the SG, a seminal guitar in the rock 'n' roll revolution which celebrates its 61st anniversary this year.The group is touring in support of their acclaimed sophomore album The Battle at Garden's Gate, released last year to extensive chart and critical success. The album debuted at #1 Billboard Rock Album, #1 Billboard Hard Rock Album, #1 Billboard Vinyl Album, #2 Billboard Top Album Sales and in the Top 10 on the Billboard 200. The album currently has 275K in sales with streaming numbers at 200 million and continuing to climb.Tour Dates:March 10-Wings Event Center-Kalamazoo, MIMarch 12-The DeltaPlex Arena-Grand Rapids, MIMarch 13-Dow Event Center-Saginaw, MIMarch 16-Dort Financial Center-Flint, MIMarch 17-EMU Convocation Center-Ypsilanti, MIMarch 19- Mountain Health Arena-Huntington, WVMarch 22-Kohl Center-Madison, WIMarch 23-Resch Center-Green Bay, WIMarch 25-CHI Health Center Omaha-Omaha, NEMarch 26- Peoria Civic Center-Peoria, ILMarch 29-Heritage Bank Center-Cincinnati, OHMarch 30- GIANT Center - Hershey, PAApril 1-Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena-Atlantic City, NJApril 2-Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena-Atlantic City, NJMay 3 -Qualistage - Rio de Janeiro, BrazilMay 16-Pepsi Center-Mexico City, MexicoJune 5-Grona Lund-Stockholm, SwedenJune 11-Theatre Antique de Vienne-Vienne, FranceJune 14-Tanzbrunnen-Cologne, GermanyJune 15-Jarhunderthalle-Frankfurt, GermanyJune 23-Fairview-Dublin, IrelandJune 25-Alexandra Palace, London, UKJune 28-O2 Apollo-Manchester, UKJune 29-O2 Apollo-Manchester, UKAugust 11-Highmark Stadium-Buffalo, NY*August 14-PNC Park-Pittsburgh, PA*August 16-Centre Videotron-Quebec City, QC†August 18-Centre Bell-Montreal, QC†August 19-Scotiabank Arena-Toronto, ON†August 22-Canada Life Centre-Winnipeg, MB†August 23-Brandt Centre-Regina, SK†August 26-Scotiabank Saddledome-Calgary, AB†August 27-Rogers Place-Edmonton, AB†August 29-Prospera Place-Kelowna, BC†August 30-Rogers Arena-Vancouver, BC†Sept 2-Spokane Arena-Spokane, WA ‡Sept 3-ExtraMile Arena-Boise, ID ‡Sept 20-Allen County War Memorial Coliseum-Fort Wayne, IN §Sept 21-Wells Fargo Arena-Des Moines, IA§Sept 23-Fargodome-Fargo, ND§Sept 24-Denny Sanford PREMIER Center-Sioux Falls, SD§Sept 27-Huntington Center-Toldeo, OH§Sept 28-Thompson-Boling Arena-Knoxville, TN§Sept 30-John Paul Jones Arena-Charlottesville, VA§Oct 1-PPL Center-Allentown, PA§Oct 4-SNHU Arena-Manchester, NH§Oct 5-MVP Arena-Albany, NY§Oct 7-Mohegan Sun Arena-Uncasville, CT§Oct 8-Cross Insurance Center-Bangor, ME§Oct 18-PNC Arena-Raleigh, NC**Oct 19-Bon Secours Wellness Arena-Greenville, SC**Oct 21-Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena-Jacksonville, FL**Oct 22-Hertz Arena-Estero, FL**Oct 25-Hard Rock Live-Hollywood, FL**Oct 26-Amalie Arena-Tampa, FL**Oct 28-Spectrum Center-Charlotte, NC**Oct 29-Legacy Arena at The BJCC-Birmingham, AL**Nov 1-Smoothie King Center-New Orleans, LA**Nov 2-Simmons Bank Arena-Little Rock, AR**Nov 4-Paycom Center-Oklahoma City, OK**Nov 5-AT&T Center-San Antonio, TX**Nov 8-Don Haskins Center-El Paso, TX**Nov 9-Tucson Arena-Tucson, AZ**Nov 11-Honda Center-Anaheim, CA††Nov 12-Golden 1 Center-Sacramento, CA††*with Metallica†with The Pretty Reckless and Hannah Wicklund‡ support TBD§ with Houndmouth and Robert Finley**with Durand Jones & the Indications and Crown Lands†† with Fruit Bats and Crown Lands.



