Focus Announces 2022 Tour Dates





With the dawn of 2020 came the 50th anniversary of the formation of Focus. Unfortunately, celebrations had to be put on hold due to global events. 2021 brought the 50th anniversary of Moving Waves, as well as the deluxe boxset Focus50 featuring Blu-ray and CD of the Live In Rio concert as well as a studio rerecord of all the Focus numbers.



Finally, 2022 means a return to touring in a real way, and the band are delighted to be performing again! The classics such as Hocus Pocus (which has been featured in a global ad campaign for Nike, Top Gear and feature films such as Baby Driver), Sylvia, and House Of The King will, of course, be on the bill... and of course some of the Focus numbers make an appearance!



The band, consisting of Thijs van Leer (Hammond organ, flute and vocals),



Tour Dates:

March

22 Colchester Arts Centre

23 Cambridge Downing Place URC

24 London Under The Bridge

25 Sudbury St George

26 Canterbury Westgate Hall

28 Chelmsford A-Canteen

29 King's Lynn St John's Chapel

30 Bristol The Fleece

31 Northampton The Spinney



April

01 Whitby The Pavilion

02 Derby Flower Pot

03 Sheffield HRH Prog `

04 Kinross Green Hotel

30 Northernkin Festival



May

03 Chislehurst Beaverwood

June

16 Fletching Trading Boundaries

17 Fletching Trading Boundaries

18 Cambridge Rock Festival (Peterborough)



August

20 Faversham "

21 London New Cross Inn

25 Cardiff Earl Haig Club

27 Sheffield Corporation

29 Wokingham Festival



November

09 Leeds Brudenell Centre

10 Glasgow The Ferry

11 Gateshead The Sage

12 Kinross The Green Hotel

13 Kinross The Green Hotel

21 Ely Maltings

23 Southampton 1865

24 Wolverhampton

