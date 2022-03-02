Apple TV+ Announces "Metropolis," A New Original Series From Creator And Director Sam Esmail





Today Apple TV+ announced a series order for "Metropolis," the latest project from award-winning creator, producer, and director Sam Esmail ("Mr. Robot," "Homecoming," "Gaslit"), and produced by UCP."Metropolis" is a new drama inspired by the seminal Fritz Lang science fiction work of the same name.The series will be written and directed in its entirety by Esmail, who also serves as showrunner. It will be executive produced by Esmail via his overall deal with UCP, and Chad Hamilton. UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, serves as the studio.The new drama will join the expanding lineup of Apple Originals from today's most creative storytellers including the acclaimed and recently premiered workplace thriller "Severance" from director and executive producer Ben Stiller, as well as newly announced series "Mrs. American Pie," a new comedy from creator Abe Sylvia and starring Kristen Wiig; "Presumed Innocent," a new limited series based on the acclaimed book of the same name that will be reimagined for the screen by master storyteller David E. Kelley; "Dear Edward," a new drama based on the novel by by Ann Napolitano that will be written, showrun and executive produced by Jason Katims; "The New Look," an upcoming thriller written, executive produced and directed by Todd A. Kessler, and more.




