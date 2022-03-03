'The Ed Sullivan Show' Youtube Channel Is Alive With 'The Sound Of Music,' Featuring Classic TV Performances From Beloved Rodgers & Hammerstein Musical





The Ed Sullivan Show is the most popular primetime variety show in American history. For nearly a quarter century, Ed Sullivan hosted the greatest array of talent on television, including The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Ed Sullivan Show's official YouTube channel shines a klieg light today on The Sound of Music, which had its worldwide movie premiere in New York on March 2, 1965. With music by Richard Rodgers, lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II and book by Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse, the classic film won five Oscars at the 38th Academy Awards, including Best Director, Best Music and Best Picture.The Ed Sullivan Show presented some of the era's biggest names performing songs from the hit soundtrack. The Sound of Music playlist on The Ed Sullivan Show YouTube channel includes multiple renditions of "My Favorite Things" by Eddie Fisher (1965), The Supremes (1966), Herb Alpert & The Tijuana Brass (1968), and The Hollywood Bowl Cast (1970) featuring duets by Cass Elliot/Johnny Mathis, Shirley Jones/Herschel Bernardi, Jeannie C. Riley/Minnie Pearl, and John Davidson with The Lennon Sisters.As one of The Ed Sullivan Show's special remote productions, also featuring an inspiring performance of "Climb Ev'ry Mountain," The Hollywood Bowl Cast originally broadcast from the iconic venue as part of a 1970 tribute to Rodgers & Hammerstein.Additional featured performances include Florence Henderson ("Do-Re-Mi," "The Sound of Music"), Jane Morgan ("The Sound of Music," "My Favorite Things," "Climb Ev'ry Mountain"), The Kim Sisters ("The Sound Of Music," "My Favorite Things," "Climb Ev'ry Mountain"), and the University Of Miami Glee Club ("The Sound of Music," "Climb Ev'ry Mountain"). "Do-Re-Mi" is also center stage with performances by The Hollywood Bowl Cast, Nancy Dussault & The Sound of Music Kids (from Broadway), and Sally Ann Howes & The Lexington School For The Deaf.Throughout its historic 23-year primetime run (1948-1971), The Ed Sullivan Show featured the hottest performances from around the world and introduced emerging talent to America's living rooms every Sunday night. The show featured some of the earliest or first televised performances of music superstars including The Band, The Beach Boys, The Beatles, The Jackson 5, The Mamas and The Papas, The Supremes, and The Rolling Stones.Among the voluminous gems in this vast catalog are iconic clips, most of which have not been seen in decades. UMe uploads new videos daily, including scores of rarities available digitally for the first time, to The Ed Sullivan Show's official YouTube channel and EdSullivan.com, both newly updated.The Ed Sullivan Show is the most popular primetime variety show in American history. For nearly a quarter century, Ed Sullivan hosted the greatest array of talent on television, including The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Elvis Presley and Motown artists such as The Supremes, The Temptations and The Jackson 5. Every Sunday night at 8pm on CBS from 1948-1971, The Ed Sullivan Show showcased a wide variety of pop culture from the worlds of music, comedy, novelty and much more. The library of 1,000 hours includes over 10,000 performances.



