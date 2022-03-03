'Lost Days' With The Damed





"The all-female group has shocked the punk world with their sharp and poignant lyricism. They have garnered praise from fans and taken punk into a new direction with not only their political ideologies but also their feminist lyrics and commitment to being unapologetically themselves."- New Noise Magazine New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Los Angeles band, The Damed, is gearing up for a year of brand new music. Kicking off their releases is their new single, 'Lost Days'. This song is a track from their upcoming sophomore EP which is slated for release in 2022. The EP was recorded in Los Angeles, California at Hellskiss Studios and co-produced, mixed and mastered by Vanessa Silberman of A Diamond Heart Production in Brooklyn, NY. Known for their punk rock sound and empowering messages, The Damed truly stands out for the way they make such compelling statements with their masterfully crafted music and listeners will be able to hear more of that when 'Lost Days' is released on March 18th.The Damed is an unapologetic Los Angeles punk infused, post punk band, fronted by guitarist and vocalist Heather Hellskiss and drummer Watts Yoshizawa. Angular stricken guitar riffs soaked in chorus and fuzz feed the brooding driving bass lines that weave between the tom-ridden disco punk surf beats. The sarcastic, aggressive lyrics are thrusted at you like knives while still maintaining a comforting catchy melody. The Damed writes songs about feminism, equal rights and is fueled by angst caused by political and social unrest. Their live shows are energetic and their music has drawn comparisons to everyone from Siouxsie & The Banshees, The Coathangers, Sonic Youth to The Go-Gos.The band has been featured by Buzzbands LA, New Noise Magazine, Hollywood Music Magazine, Loud Women, Rock Revolt and many others. They have played at numerous venues in Los Angeles and can also be heard on the airwaves.Be sure to follow The Damed on socials, @thedamedband, and keep up with all of their upcoming work on their website!"The all-female group has shocked the punk world with their sharp and poignant lyricism. They have garnered praise from fans and taken punk into a new direction with not only their political ideologies but also their feminist lyrics and commitment to being unapologetically themselves."- New Noise Magazine



