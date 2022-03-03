World Premiere Of Documentary Film "The Jews And The Blues" To Screen At The 2022 Boca Raton Jewish Film Festival





The film will be screening in person on Thursday, March 10th, 2022, at 3:15 pm at Movies of Del Ray (7421 W Atlantic Ave, Delray Beach, FL), followed by a Q & A with Executive Producer Arny Stone and Co-Director Drew Stone. The film will also screen virtually from March 11th thru 25th.



The Boca Raton Jewish Film Festival presents a multi-access festival both in-person at theaters and virtually, ensuring that audiences get the most stimulating and thought-provoking films. In addition, the festival will be showcasing a wide variety of premiere, Jewish-themed films from around the world, including feature films, shorts, documentaries, and comedies.



"It is an honor to be selected to screen this incredible musical journey that along the way became something much more. Join me as I follow my passion for music and adventure as I travel to



Drew Stone (Director) is an American film director, producer, editor, and musician. His works include music videos, commercials, documentary films, and television. He founded the New York City-based film production company Stone Films NYC and played an active role in the early stages of the American musical movement known as hardcore punk. Stone is also known for his career as the frontman for New York City's Antidote since 1984 and is the host of the talk show The New York Hardcore Chronicles LIVE!



Evan B. Stone (Director) His documentary career grew its strong roots as a lead filmmaker and Executive Director for Former Vice President Al Gore's Emmy Award-winning documentary Channel CURRENT TV. 130 Short form documentaries on hard-hitting social issues earned him 20 major awards, including a Gold Hugo Award for Fully Automatic America. Nominated Editor of the Year with MTV, his flare for telling stories is unique. As a Director of Photography, he sets the look for Discovery Channels Expedition Unknown, Expedition X, Ghost Nation, and Beyond Oak Island. A well-rounded storyteller with over 30 years of experience.




