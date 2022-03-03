Advocate, Singer/Songwriter & Producer MILCK Takes "Power" Into Her Own Hands With New Single





MILCK's work is also featured in the GRAMMY Museum's new exhibit Songs of Conscience, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Advocate, singer-songwriter and producer MILCK shares latest single "Power," a track that exudes confidence and inner strength. The song was co-written by MILCK and co-produced by Stefan Lit (One Direction, Andy Grammer, Galantis), Ben Antelis, Clover, and Lena Leon. Currently, " Power " is set to be featured as part of ABC Network's programming for Women's History Month, celebrating Women's stories within their current shows. For International Women's Dayon March 8th, MILCK will be speaking as part of iHeartRadio's SeeHer special alongside Alicia Keys, Maren Morris and Avril Lavigne. More info at www.iheart.com/womensday.For MILCK, releasing " Power " has been a journey of acceptance, love and trusting the process. The song's origins began nearly two years ago, at a time when MILCK felt deeply connected to the lyrics, but she was in the midst of struggling with her mental health, feeling stressed and burnt out."It was time to heal," says MILCK. "I decided to stop striving for the external accolades that I thought would give me power, but instead required me to abandon too much of myself: Major record label deal. Family approval. Social media numbers... The true accolade is seeing my life as a gift, and honoring who I am now. Hence the lyrics: 'You're so beautiful I won't leave you again.'""As I've become more loving with myself, I've been able to invest more deeply in my personal relationships. Especially over these past few years, my friends and I have leaned on each other to overcome personal obstacles, while also fighting for love and democracy amidst tense politics and suffering around the world.MILCK continues, "Art and community give me the energy I need to continue showing up in this world, and I hope the song's uplifting vibe can bring a similar jolt of energy into my listeners' days. Self Love + Community Care = Power." Power " follows MILCK's inspiring recent song "Steady As We Go" which was featured as part of Yes We Did! The Vital Voices of 2021 television special, which aired on OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network, shone a spotlight on the critical role women leaders play in creating a more equitable world. The event featured Hillary Rodman Clinton, Oprah Winfrey, Amanda Gorman, and many changemakers from around the globe. Throughout the release of " Power " MILCK will use her platform to bring awareness to Vital Voices in their work to stand with the women of Ukraine and uplift women leaders in the region."May this song be a reminder that true power does not lie in bullets and bombs, but in brotherhood/sisterhood/siblinghood, and the beauty we see in ourselves and each other," says MILCK.MILCK's Somebody's Beloved Fund, which generates resources through song proceeds, will also make a contribution to Vital Voices' Urgent Assistance Fund and new Crisis Response Initiative. The Somebody's Beloved Fund has directly contributed over $86,000 to its ten beneficiary organizations and has helped to facilitate the donation of nearly $100,000 of essential product, pantry items and PPE including supplies and grant funding generously provided by Procter & Gamble (P&G). In addition to generating resources for the Somebody's Beloved Fund beneficiaries, MILCK and her team are also raising funds to create, co-create with and invest in artists to produce social justice focused work. MILCK aims to create individual and collective healing from racial and gender injustice through the power of communal creativity. For more information, please visit SomebodysBeloved.com.This year also marks the five year anniversary of MILCK's "Quiet," the viral sensation that became known as the unofficial anthem of the Women's March, Billboard's No.1 Protest Song, and a featured selection on NPR's American Anthem Series. During the Women's March, MILCK's performance of "Quiet" struck a vital, communal nerve with Women around the globe who heard their voice through MILCK's. People of all backgrounds and languages were singing the song as their way to say "I will be heard, and my voice, my story, is important."MILCK's work is also featured in the GRAMMY Museum's new exhibit Songs of Conscience, Sounds of Freedom alongside H.E.R., Mickey Guyton, Ziggy Marley, Chuck D and more. The exhibit shines light on the role music has played in informing and empowering social consciousness throughout American history, and features artifacts from MILCK's poignant song "I Belong," written in support of the AAPI community and #stopasianhate movement. For more information on MILCK, visit www.milckmusic.com



