Barrie's "Concrete" Swirls With The Sinister Power Of Self-Realization

Tickets: https://www.barrie.earth/tour New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, songwriter and producer Barrie Lindsay releases " Concrete ", a heady, dark incantation that invokes the power of stepping into oneself. Swirling and ethereal, " Concrete " showcases Barrie's "hypnotic" new sound (Billboard) as she speaks to the challenges of self-determination and prioritizing one's own being."[" Concrete "] is about taking the time and energy to figure out who you are. Learning to take up space and be yourself, unapologetically," explains Barrie. "This process can feel selfish and even sinister, depending on how you are conditioned socially… but the major modulation in the final chorus is about finding power and confidence in that self-actualization." Concrete " is the latest preview of Barrie's new album Barbara (out March 25 on Winspear). Barbara finds Barrie in open conversation with the listener as she wrestles with thorny questions of love, loss, work, art, and the spiritual struggles of the modern world. Written during a complicated personal journey that saw her processing grief in the wake of her father's death while simultaneously falling for her now wife, the songs are vulnerable yet direct, tracking the considered but confident steps one takes into a more realized self.Written, orchestrated, and produced entirely by Barrie herself, Barbara is as bold sonically as it is emotionally. Barrie collected nearly a dozen instruments to create the ambitious, emotive soundscapes of Barbara: Sweeping reimaginings of new romanticism ("Quarry"), pleading acoustic gems (" Jenny "), foreboding and glitchy post-pop (" Basketball "), and euphoric breakbeats ("Frankie") coexist in an eclectic yet focused collection that heralds Barrie's artistic maturation. Read more aboutBarbara in an interview feature for PAPER here.Barrie is currently gearing up for 2022 headline shows in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Seattle, Portland, and San Francisco plus Midwest dates with Sunflower Bean, SXSW, and a run of UK record store shows around album release. Full dates below.Tracklist1. Jersey2. Frankie3. Jenny4. Concrete5. Dig6. Bully7. Harp 2 Interlude8. Harp 29. Quarry10. Basketball11. BloodlineEarly Praise For Barbara"A massive statement piece from the wildly talented Barrie." - Consequence"Barrie's sweet-sounding voice swims in a pool of dreamy pop." - Nylon"Delicate, but ready to party." - WBUR"Like a dreamier spin on Fleetwood Mac… Blurs the line between indie rock and pop in a somewhat mystic fashion." - Stereogum"Hypnotic." - BillboardTour Dates03/04/22 - Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar *03/05/22 - Millersville, PA @ Phantom Power *03/06/22 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Cafe *03/08/22 - Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar *03/10/22 - Bloomington, IN @ The Bishop *03/11/22 - Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar *03/12/22 - St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway *03/14/22 - Austin, TX @ SXSW03/15/22 - Austin, TX @ SXSW03/16/22 - Austin, TX @ SXSW03/17/22 - Austin, TX @ SXSW03/18/22 - Austin, TX @ SXSW03/19/22 - Austin, TX @ SXSW03/24/22 - Portsmouth, UK @ Pie & Vinyl03/25/22 - Brighton, UK @ Resident03/26/22 - London, UK @ Banquet03/28/22 - Nottingham, UK @ Rough Trade Nottingham03/29/22 - Bristol, UK @ Rough Trade Bristol03/30/22 - Leeds, UK @ Jumbo Records03/31/22 - London, UK @ Rough Trade East04/28/22 - Brooklyn, NY @ Baby's All Right04/30/22 - Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge05/02/22 - Seattle, WA @ Barboza05/04/22 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Moroccan Lounge05/05/22 - San Francisco, CA @ Brick & Mortar Music Hall05/18/22 - Chicago, IL @ Schubas* w/ Sunflower BeanTickets: https://www.barrie.earth/tour



