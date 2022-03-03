The Soul Rebels Join Forces With Robin Thicke For Triumphant New York Return On April 1st And 2nd At Brooklyn Bowl





https://www.youtube.com/user/soulrebelsneworleans New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Brooklyn Bowl announces Robin Thicke will join New Orleans funk-brass maestros The Soul Rebels for their shows at Brooklyn Bowl on April 1st and 2nd as part of the band's national Epic Vibes Tour. The performances mark The Soul Rebels' triumphant return to Brooklyn and come exactly two years since their pandemic-canceled Brooklyn Bowl show with the late DMX."We are constantly working towards pushing the boundaries within music both artistically and culturally," The Soul Rebels say. "The opportunity to host and bring Robin Thicke into our performance world is an immeasurable treat. Robin is a true powerhouse, and one of the most soulful and funky talents we've worked with. His entire vibe and style is fresh. We are thrilled to get with Robin again since our first and only performance together in Los Angeles a few years ago. Brooklyn is truly in for a special and big moment with the joining of forces between The Soul Rebels and Robin Thicke!"A monumental special guest for The Soul Rebels, Robin Thicke has been one of the most charismatic stars in R&B and popular music. The Soul Rebels, who are known for their eclectic live show featuring horns, drums and funk, have built an extraordinary profile of collaborating and performing with the who's who in hip hop, pop and contemporary music including artists like Nas, Katy Perry, Robert Glasper, Metallica and showcased on recent single " When You're Gone " with G-Eazy and Lil Wayne.Together with pop hitmaker powerhouse Robin Thicke, The Soul Rebels will return to Brooklyn Bowl to bring down the house.Brooklyn Bowl, ranked the #1 busiest club in NYC and #7 busiest club in the world in 2017 (Pollstar), is the ultimate night out, with its groundbreaking integration of premiere music, 16 lanes of bowling, a bar featuring locally crafted beers, and food by the acclaimed Blue Ribbon restaurant group. Located in the beautiful, 19th-century Hecla Iron Works building, the venue -- aka "rock and roll heaven" (Village Voice) -- boasts a sound system and amenities that "no other local rock club can offer" (The New York Times). Wearing its homegrown values on its sleeve, Brooklyn Bowl is as committed to locally made products -- serving award-winning beer from the adjacent Brooklyn Brewery -- as it is to environmental sustainability -- it's the first L.E.E.D.-certified bowling alley in the world and serves paper straws. And the food? "Epic," says Eater. In other words, Brooklyn Bowl's unprecedented combination of top-flight music, bowling, beer and food is "like nailing a spare on a four-ten split" (The New Yorker).Eight men pick up shiny brass and drum instruments, lock into an unspoken groove and rotate genres like your favorite playlist shifting from funk, jazz and R&B to hip-hop and beyond. With fire, focus and fluidity, New Orleans-bred staple THE SOUL REBELS expand musical boundaries with an unwavering commitment to originality and innovation through genre-bending songs and collaborations. On the heels of their new supergroup with The Wu Tang Clan, The Soul Rebels continue to expand their international reach touring four continents including Europe, Australia, China, South Korea and Japan. Their explosive stage presence has led to live collaborations with the likes of Katy Perry, Nas, G-Eazy, DMX, Robin Thicke, Macy Gray, Portugal. The Man, Robert Glasper, Big Freedia, Macklemore & Ryan Lewis and Matisyahu. The Soul Rebels started with an idea - to expand upon the pop music they loved on the radio and the New Orleans brass tradition they grew up on. They took that tradition and blended funk and soul with elements of hip hop, jazz and rock all within a brass band context. The band has built a career around an eclectic live show that harnesses the power of horns and drums in a deep pocket funk party-like atmosphere. The Soul Rebels continue to chart new territory as they feature in major films, tour globally, and combine topnotch musicianship with songs that celebrate dancing, life, funk and soul.www.brooklynbowl.comwww.facebook.com/brooklynbowlwww.twitter.com/brooklynbowlwww.instagram.com/brooklynbowlhttps://thesoulrebels.com/https://www.facebook.com/TheSoulRebels/https://twitter.com/soulrebelshttps://www.instagram.com/thesoulrebels/https://www.youtube.com/user/soulrebelsneworleans



