Janet Jackson, Nicki Minaj, Kevin Hart, New Edition, The Isley Brothers, The Roots & Friends, Jazmine Sullivan, Summer Walker, D-Nice & Friends And More To Headline The 2022 Essence Festival Of Culture

*Artists and schedules are subject to change. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) ESSENCE Communications, Inc., the leading media, technology, and commerce company dedicated to serving Black women and their communities deeply, has announced the 100% physical return of the ESSENCE FESTIVAL OF CULTURE to New Orleans with extended virtual experiences and a commitment to creating opportunities that will economically benefit, invest and contribute to Black-owned businesses. The Festival will host a multi-generational experience entrenched in culture, equity, and celebration."As the nation's largest festival by per day attendance, the ESSENCE Festival of Culture is a staple that celebrates community and empowers equity. We are excited to welcome the family back live to New Orleans and thrilled to connect with more of our diasporic family through new digital experiences," said ESSENCE CEO Caroline Wanga. "Whether it be those that have three years of outfits reflective of the Festival tradition that was disrupted by the pandemic, or those who will have their inaugural Festival experience in 2022, all are invited to immerse in the crown jewel of culture known as the ESSENCE Festival of Culture. Our almost three-decade-relationship with the City of New Orleans has been critical to the fiber of the Festival and we fully recognize and appreciate the City and its citizens for all they do to create memorable experiences for all attendees. Lastly, it is critical that we understand that what we deliver with this Festival - live and virtually - also impacts Black economic inclusion. The ability to have those that benefit from this be Black businesses is my favorite manifestation of our 2022 Festival theme, 'It's The Black Joy for Me.' See you in July."ESSENCE looks forward to physically returning to the City of New Orleans after a hiatus due to the pandemic. The partnerships with this culture filled city have spanned more than 25 years. As the brand expands its footprint, it will continue to focus on the positive economic impact to the City and Black-owned businesses. As ESSENCE intentionally connects deeper within the City's culture, it is excited about bringing back new and returning activations, including concerts at the Superdome, Superlounges, ESSENCE Wellness House, ESSENCE Eats Food, Wine & Spirits Festival, the ESSENCE Studios Screening Room, The Men's Experience, The Marketplace (which economically impacts thousands of Black-owned businesses), the Girls United track which highlights Gen Z experiences, Day of Service, E-Suite, Wealth & Power Stage, The Tech Summit and more.Festival-goers will witness Black Joy live featuring performances from our stellar headliners including: Janet Jackson, Nicki Minaj, Kevin Hart, New Edition, The Isley Brothers, The Roots & Friends, Jazmine Sullivan, Summer Walker, D-Nice & Friends and many more. Additional talent and experiences will be announced soon.Tickets are now on sale. For tickets, access and updates on this year's ESSENCE Festival of Culture, visit www.essencefestival.com. Join the conversation via social @ESSENCEFest. Experience The Festival on ESSENCEStudios.com and ESSENCEFestival.com.*Proof of full Covid-19 vaccination is required to participate in ESSENCE Festival of Culture™ events.*Artists and schedules are subject to change.



