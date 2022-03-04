5 Seconds Of Summer Unleash New Single 'Complete Mess'





5 Seconds of Summer are set to kick off their 2022 World Tour starting in Dublin, Ireland on 3 April. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Multi-Platinum selling pop-rock band 5 Seconds of Summer (5SOS) have unveiled their new single 'Complete Mess'. The anthemic single marks the band's first official new release with BMG and heralds their soon-to-be-announced fifth studio album which will be released independently in partnership with BMG.5SOS teased the new single late last week on their social media channels which sparked an immediate online frenzy culminating in the band trending worldwide.The release comes alongside its music video, directed by Lauren Dunn (Kali Uchis, 070 Shake, Jack White), which acts as a visual extension of the song, characterized by sequences that take on an ethereal, dreamlike quality.'Complete Mess' was created during a writing trip in Joshua Tree, California and is the first song to be entirely written and produced by the band, with Michael Clifford (vocals/guitar) handling the production. It is the first time in over a decade that the band have completely taken control of their destiny.In a joint statement, 5SOS said, "For this record we realized if you want something done that truly represents how you feel, you've got to do it yourselves. We wanted that expansive sound that we naturally gravitate towards when we play together, so we had to learn how to record that. This new music is so authentically us. It's exactly the kind of music we want to be making right now and it's a good song to be able to reconnect to our fans after such a long time of not releasing music. We can't wait for everyone to hear what we've been working on."Formed in 2011 and hailing from Australia, 5 Seconds of Summer are a multi-platinum pop/rock band featuring Luke Hemmings (vocals/guitar), Michael Clifford (vocals/guitar), Calum Hood (vocals/bass), and Ashton Irwin (vocals/drums). The band quickly became a global phenomenon by bringing their pure punk energy to pop music.Touring the world several times over, the band have sold over 2.5m concert tickets, been recognized as the only band in Billboard 200 history to see their first three full-length studio albums debut at Number One, and amassed over 8 billion streams, including recently joining Spotify's exclusive Billions Club with their hit single 'Youngblood'.Among their many accomplishments, 5SOS have been recognized with numerous prestigious accolades including 10 European Music Awards, five ARIA Awards, two MTV Video Music Awards, an American Music Award, a People's Choice Award, two iHeartRadio Music Awards, and three APRA Awards.5 Seconds of Summer are set to kick off their 2022 World Tour starting in Dublin, Ireland on 3 April.



