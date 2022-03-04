Pheelz & Buju Release Highly Anticipated Anthem "Finesse"



Initially, the snippet for the song was shared via social media in February. This led to what is now called #FolakeChallenge which TikTok users around the world have been vibing to. With over 19 million views on TikTok, "



Speaking on the song-making process, Pheelz said, "I was hanging out in the studio with a newly signed producer, Michael (MikeGoCrazy) when he played the beat. So, I added the melody, lyrics, and layers to the chorus. The final sound was so good I had to share a snippet on TikTok and other social media platforms that same night." He added, "Buju hit me up after seeing the video on TikTok, so I asked him for a verse and he came through!"



Phillip Moses who goes by the stage name, Pheelz, is an award-winning Nigerian producer and singer. He is known for producing hit songs that have charted in Nigeria and Africa as a whole. Pheelz discovered his passion for music while he was a member of the church choir at age 10. At that time, young Pheelz was intrigued by musical instruments and vocals. During the early years of his career as a music producer, he produced hit records for Olamide, Adekunle Gold, Lil Kesh, and other artists signed to YBNL (an independent record label in Nigeria). Between 2012 and 2015, Pheelz became a household name in the music industry as he was highly sought-after by artists who craved dynamic Afro sounds in their production.



In the past five years, Pheelz has produced chart-topping singles for Mr Eazi, Tiwa Savage, Adekunle Gold, Fireboy DML, and Teni amongst other entertainers. In 2020, he produced songs and albums for Cuppy ("Litty Lit"), Tiwa

open.spotify.com/artist/5Jv1MsZBh0sqokFq7pU8Xg

pheelz.lnk.to/Finesse

www.instagram.com/pheelzmrproducer/?hl=en New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Pheelz and Buju have finally released their highly anticipated anthem, " Finesse ".Initially, the snippet for the song was shared via social media in February. This led to what is now called #FolakeChallenge which TikTok users around the world have been vibing to. With over 19 million views on TikTok, " Finesse " has inspired users to share interesting stories based on the lyrics of the song. While some TikTok users have used #FolakeChallenge to share stories about the things they do to finesse despite the possibility of going broke, others have recorded themselves dancing and singing along to the catchy hook.Speaking on the song-making process, Pheelz said, "I was hanging out in the studio with a newly signed producer, Michael (MikeGoCrazy) when he played the beat. So, I added the melody, lyrics, and layers to the chorus. The final sound was so good I had to share a snippet on TikTok and other social media platforms that same night." He added, "Buju hit me up after seeing the video on TikTok, so I asked him for a verse and he came through!"Phillip Moses who goes by the stage name, Pheelz, is an award-winning Nigerian producer and singer. He is known for producing hit songs that have charted in Nigeria and Africa as a whole. Pheelz discovered his passion for music while he was a member of the church choir at age 10. At that time, young Pheelz was intrigued by musical instruments and vocals. During the early years of his career as a music producer, he produced hit records for Olamide, Adekunle Gold, Lil Kesh, and other artists signed to YBNL (an independent record label in Nigeria). Between 2012 and 2015, Pheelz became a household name in the music industry as he was highly sought-after by artists who craved dynamic Afro sounds in their production.In the past five years, Pheelz has produced chart-topping singles for Mr Eazi, Tiwa Savage, Adekunle Gold, Fireboy DML, and Teni amongst other entertainers. In 2020, he produced songs and albums for Cuppy ("Litty Lit"), Tiwa Savage ("Us," "Celia"), Fireboy DML (Apollo), and Wande Coal (" Naughty Girl "). In 2021, the musical mastermind released his debut EP, Hear Me Out which was a 5-track showcase of his vocal talent and songwriting skills. With over 10 million streams across all platforms, the project reached the top 20 (#15) on Apple Music's Top Albums in Nigeria. Pheelz is also featured on "Crown of Clay" alongside two of Nigeria's greatest Hip-hop artists, Vector and MI Abaga. The song has been described by critics as the Hip-Hop song of the year in Nigeria. In addition to his feats in 2021, his song, "Somebody," spent 3 weeks on Billboard's Top Triller Global Chart and peaked at number 3.open.spotify.com/artist/5Jv1MsZBh0sqokFq7pU8Xgpheelz.lnk.to/Finessewww.instagram.com/pheelzmrproducer/?hl=en



