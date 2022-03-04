Will Ackerman Releases Musical Journey To Positano, Italy, In New Album Releasing Today





In his uniquely intimate style, Ackerman plays all guitars on the album, with aural color added by some of his close friends including Charlie Bisharat (violin), Tom Eaton (bass and piano), Eugene Friesen (cello), Noah Wilding (voices), and Jeff Oster (flugelhorn). Listeners travel to Ackerman's Positano while listening to this collection of 10 songs, his fingertips sharing memories in soothing patterns. Each imaginative composition unfolds gently as we roam this charming Italian village by the sea. Instrumental flourishes deepen each piece, whether it is the memory of his wedding, a tribute to the sea, or the memory of a dear friend.



It was 2015 when Ackerman visited the small coastal village on Italy's Amalfi Coast seeking quietude and inspiration. "I've been visiting Positano, Italy for decades now. It remains one of the most beautiful places on Earth. It is where Susan and I chose to be married, and a part of my heart will always live there."



Influenced by the beauty of the city and countryside, as well as the warmth of its people, Ackerman found his muse and picked up the guitars that had been delivered to him by Taylor Guitars. "Piece after heartfelt piece simply materialized. I left Italy a week later with 26 promising musical ideas on video tape."



Upon returning to Vermont, the business of producing other artist's music at Imaginary Road and running the farm surrounding it, meant that it would be seven years before Ackerman would finally share the album with his fans. It has debuted at #1 on Amazon's New Release Chart for New Age music sales; signed copies are available upon request by ordering directly from Bandcamp.

An impressionistic video of "For Carmine" is now available on YouTube.



TRACKS:

1 Nighttime in the Chapel

2 Our Wedding Song

3 Did I

4 The End of the Day

5 For Carmine

6 This Is Where It Begins

7 The Tyrrhenian Sea

8 Passing Baldo's Tower

9 For Giovanni

