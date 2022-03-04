Abbey Road On The River Celebrates 20 Years Of Beatlemainia





AROTR is the most highly anticipated event for everyone to reunite with their 'Beatles family' and celebrate John, Paul, George, and Ringo. Its vibe flows from mellow to high energy, and it attracts fans of all ages from boomers to teens, kids, grandkids, you name it. While some make the trip solo, they certainly won't leave that way as friendships are instantly made. The daily festivities offer something for everyone, including a



This year's musical headliners include Tommy



"We are thrilled to host the 20th anniversary Abbey Road on the River festival," states Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore. "It's a one-of-a-kind kick-off to summer for the community and the multitudes who travel to Southern



Also celebrating its 20th anniversary Memorial Day weekend is the Forecastle Festival from May 27-29 at Louisville's Waterfront Park, across the Ohio River from AROTR. The two major music festivals will bookend the Big Four Pedestrian Bridge, which connects Kentucky and Indiana, attracting fans on both sides of the river to mix and mingle during the diverse musical lineups.



Single and multi-day tickets for AROTR are available now at https://www.arotr.com/tickets and are 15% off with promo code WAVE. Abbey Road on the River is presented by Louisville's WAVE 3 News and sponsored by the City of Jeffersonville Parks Department, Southern



Regrading COVID-19, event organizers stress that the health and safety of patrons remain the number one priority for the 2022 festival; visit https://www.arotr.com/covid-protocols for the latest updates. To secure hotel reservations, call https://www.arotr.com/hotels, and for the general festival, information visit https://www.arotr.com/. You can also follow AROTR on social media athttps://www.instagram.com/abbeyrdfestival/, https://www.facebook.com/AbbeyRoadOnTheRiver/, and https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUK-wgAU_x4uH8zlS9iKWyg.



Abbey Road on the River debuted in Cleveland in 2002, held in Louisville from 2005-to 2016, and moved to Jeffersonville in 2017. Over the years, bands such as The Beach Boys, America, Jefferson Starship, The Zombies, ELO II (The Orchestra), The Grass Roots, Felix Cavaliere, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The world's largest tribute to The Beatles takes over Jeffersonville, Indiana's Big Four Station Park May 26-30, 2022. It's almost time for everyone to come together and celebrate the greatest rock 'n roll band of all time during the 20th anniversary of Abbey Road on the River (AROTR), the world's largest Beatles tribute festival. This five-day, family-friendly event celebrates all things Fab Four at Jeffersonville's Big Four Station Park in the heart of "SoIN". It's the place to be Memorial Day weekend, offering the festival a backdrop of a revitalized, happening downtown scene, unforgettable fun-filled riverside experiences, and a renowned big-city neighbor just across the Ohio River.AROTR is the most highly anticipated event for everyone to reunite with their 'Beatles family' and celebrate John, Paul, George, and Ringo. Its vibe flows from mellow to high energy, and it attracts fans of all ages from boomers to teens, kids, grandkids, you name it. While some make the trip solo, they certainly won't leave that way as friendships are instantly made. The daily festivities offer something for everyone, including a Beatles merchandise marketplace, on-site food, and beverages, retail and craft vendors, interactive art installations, plus a playground area just for kids.This year's musical headliners include Tommy James and the Shondells, The Cyrkle, and The Fab Four, along with 50+ acts on hand to perform throughout the weekend. While The Beatles are the inspiration and focus of the festival, bands will also pay tribute to dozens of other bands like Queen, Pink Floyd, Tom Petty, Janis Joplin, The Eagles, and Jimi Hendrix."We are thrilled to host the 20th anniversary Abbey Road on the River festival," states Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore. "It's a one-of-a-kind kick-off to summer for the community and the multitudes who travel to Southern Indiana to attend." Adds AROTR Producer Gary Jacob, "The Beatles are still the biggest story in music almost 60 years after their American debut, and we are proud to be part of their enduring legacy. We're also extremely grateful to the city of Jeffersonville and the Kentuckiana community for their unwavering support and, of course, our legions of loyal fans; without them, there would be no Abbey Road on the River."Also celebrating its 20th anniversary Memorial Day weekend is the Forecastle Festival from May 27-29 at Louisville's Waterfront Park, across the Ohio River from AROTR. The two major music festivals will bookend the Big Four Pedestrian Bridge, which connects Kentucky and Indiana, attracting fans on both sides of the river to mix and mingle during the diverse musical lineups.Single and multi-day tickets for AROTR are available now at https://www.arotr.com/tickets and are 15% off with promo code WAVE. Abbey Road on the River is presented by Louisville's WAVE 3 News and sponsored by the City of Jeffersonville Parks Department, Southern Indiana Tourism, The Radisson Hotels, The Walcott, Budweiser, Seagram's 7, Fidelity Investments, Clark Memorial Health, Oak Street Health, The News & Tribune, and WAKY Radio.Regrading COVID-19, event organizers stress that the health and safety of patrons remain the number one priority for the 2022 festival; visit https://www.arotr.com/covid-protocols for the latest updates. To secure hotel reservations, call https://www.arotr.com/hotels, and for the general festival, information visit https://www.arotr.com/. You can also follow AROTR on social media athttps://www.instagram.com/abbeyrdfestival/, https://www.facebook.com/AbbeyRoadOnTheRiver/, and https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUK-wgAU_x4uH8zlS9iKWyg.Abbey Road on the River debuted in Cleveland in 2002, held in Louisville from 2005-to 2016, and moved to Jeffersonville in 2017. Over the years, bands such as The Beach Boys, America, Jefferson Starship, The Zombies, ELO II (The Orchestra), The Grass Roots, Felix Cavaliere, Peter Asher, and many more have performed at the event to celebrate and honor the music of The Beatles. Close friends. Family members of The Beatles who have participated include original drummer Pete Best, John's sister Julia Baird, George's sister Louise Harrison, long time secretary to The Beatles Freda Kelly, former Apple Records Exec Tony Bramwell, sound engineer Geoff Emerick, and the inspiration behind one of The Beatles most recognized songs from The White Album Dear Prudence, Prudence Farrow. Abbey Road On the River is owned by AROTR LLC, A Delaware Limited Liability Corporation. "The Beatles" is a federally registered trademark of Apple Corps Limited (" Apple "). Apple Corps or The Beatles® does not endorse Abbey Road On The River.



