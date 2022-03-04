Acclaimed Singer And Producer Niia's Ambient Album Offair: Mouthful Of Salt Due Out April 8, 2022



"A Mouthful of Salt follows my deep obsession with the ocean. I wanted to compose a project that follows an actual underwater dive experience," explains Niia of the new project. "This album has an affinity for water, however sonically it uses no aquatic or actual ocean samples. My hope was to create an auditory illusion through music."



Niia is also sharing today the first two singles from the album, "Wreck Dive" and "Forward." As the opener to the album, "Wreck Dive" represents an initial descent into the wreckage of the past. On "Forward," Niia is joined by Gabriel Garzón-Montano and Biako for additional production. "I like the idea of falling forward," says Niia of the song. "I also added sound bowls midway in the song and tried to use them as bells vs. constant tones."



The Los Angeles-based musician is also set to perform the album at a special run of shows that will take her to intimate venues in Brooklyn, Chicago, Toronto and more.



NIIA LIVE

April 12—Brooklyn— Public Records (OFFAIR Presents)

April 13—Chicago—Schubas

April 17—Toronto—The Drake

April 28—Los Angeles—Pico Union Project

May 1—San Francisco—The Chapel



NIIA — OFFAIR: MOUTHFUL OF SALT TRACKLIST

1. Wreck Dive

2. Undine

3. Forward

4. Separar

5. Dysbarism

6. Deeper Than Goodbye

7. Body Keeps Score

8. Mouthful of Salt

9. The Bends

10. I Left My Juul in Monterrey

11. Soundbath Suite I

12. Soundbath Suite II

13. Soundbath Suite III



PRAISE FOR NIIA

"Soul that melts" — New York Times

"Pop sensation" — Vogue

"Sultry, heart-melting" — PAPER

