Hard Rock Group Uncured Debut "We Are The Antidote" Amidst Headlining US "Living Like I'm Dead" Tour

3/20 - Greensboro, NC @ New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Hard rock outfit UNCURED have shared a musically diverse new track today (March 4), "We Are The Antidote." Taken from their forthcoming third full-length album LIVING LIKE I'M DEAD due March 18, the single moves seamlessly from trippy synths to hard rock grooves to metal breakdowns and can be heard streaming on Spotify."'We Are the Antidote' is a song about emotional release and self-empowerment," says vocalist/guitarist Rex Cox while, his brother Zak, who also shares vocal/guitar duties, chimes in stating, "the song was written in the depths of the 2020/21 COVID pandemic. It is a story of personal loneliness. Music and the connections that musicians make with their fans can be the 'antidote' to feelings of separation."UNCURED are currently out on a headlining U.S. tour in support of the new album with support from Wisconsin rockers Versus Me and NYC-based rock singer-songwriter Madame Mayhem. The tour kicked off in late February and wraps March 20 at Blind Tiger in Greensboro, NC. Tickets are available at www.uncuredband.com and full dates can be found below. Previously the band has performed over 200 shows in 14 countries and has appeared alongside acts including Judas Priest, Sabaton, All That Remains, Lacuna Coil, Cradle of Filth, Soulfly, Children of Bodom, DevilDriver, Whitechapel, Dying Fetus, Katatonia and Jamey Jasta.Based out of New Jersey, UNCURED released their debut full-length album in March 2017, MEDUSA, which was heralded as one of the "10 Best Metal Albums of 2017" via AXS. It was followed by 2019's EPIDEMIC—which MetalSucks praised for its "signature groovy riffs and hook-fueled solos" and Guitar World exalted as "technically dazzling." During this time, the band also shared a cover of Slayer's "Disciple" which garnered them the title of "2019 Cover of The Year" from Sirius XM Liquid Metal. With live events at a halt due to the 2020 global pandemic, UNCURED released a series of cover songs including those by Pantera, Sepultura, Beastie Boys and America on their 2020 EP, UNCOVERED.'Living Like I'm Dead' Tour Dates:3/5 - Minneapolis, MN @ Cabooze3/6 - Des Moines, IA @ Lefty's3/7 - Kansas City, MO @ Vivo Live3/8 - Wichita, KS @ The Wave3/9 - Springfield, MO @ Outland Ballroom3/10 - Tulsa, OK @ The Vanguard3/11 - Katy, TX @ Wildcatter3/12 - Lubbock, TX @ Jake's3/15 - Shreveport, LA @ Sand Bar3/16 - Birmingham, AL @ Zydeco3/18 - Huntsville, AL @ Sidetracks3/19 - Johnson City, TN @ Capone's3/20 - Greensboro, NC @ Blind Tiger.



