Jessica Nicole Brown Debuts Breathtaking New Release "Single Forever"





A student of Jon Bellion,



Released during a time when there is extra attention and focus on being in love, "Single Forever" shares a story of a girl with a different experience. The self-composed track arrives alongside a picturesque self-directed music video that depicts single life. Speaking further on the release,



With undeniable talent and her own individual sound and style established, it's clear from "Single Forever" that New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Rising US recording artist and songwriter Jessica Nicole Brown has returned with her new single, "Single Forever". A South Carolina native based in Tennessee, Jessica made a mark on the music scene in 2020 with the release of debut EP, Girl, I Don't Know, which received rave reviews for her bold and refreshing take on young adulthood. Her boldness continued as she focused on restoring self-love in the black communities with the release of "He Don't Date Black Girls" and "My Sista, My Girl" last year. And "Single Forever" continues Jessica's momentum and gets her year off to a flying start.A student of Jon Bellion, Musiq Soulchild and Lauryn Hill, Jessica's breadth of talent is on full display on "Single Forever", with the track highlighting her candid and relatable songwriting and knack for infectious melodies and mesmerising hooks. Combining these qualities with her sweet, honeyed vocals, it's a winning recipe that gives her huge appeal and ensures she stands out in the crowd.Released during a time when there is extra attention and focus on being in love, "Single Forever" shares a story of a girl with a different experience. The self-composed track arrives alongside a picturesque self-directed music video that depicts single life. Speaking further on the release, Jessica says, "The song is a slight exaggeration built on the thought that I'll be single for a while, whether it be because of my own choices or just the flow of life."With undeniable talent and her own individual sound and style established, it's clear from "Single Forever" that Jessica Nicole Brown is one to watch. And with more music lined up for release, expect to see and hear a lot more of Jessica throughout 2022 as she unveils more layers and allows listeners to get to know more about her.



