Shinedown Releases "Planet Zero" Music Video

Says Brent,"We wanted the first visual of Planet Zero to be unlike anything we have done previously. We chose to work with visionary director Charles De Meyer. We did not want a traditional music video feel - we wanted avant-garde, thought-provoking and surreal. Make no mistake, there is a message in the visual, a warning of what is to come, if society does not wake up, and demand the truth be told. Welcome to PLANET ZERO..." New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Multi-platinum, record-breaking band Shinedown have released the thought-provoking and cinematic music video for lead single "Planet Zero". The video arrives as"Planet Zero" hits #1 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Airplay Chart this week. The explosive single, the title track from the band's seventh studio album out April 22 on Atlantic Records, is Shinedown's 17th #1 and sixth consecutive chart-topper, breaking a new record for the most #1s in the 40-year history of the chart.Directed by Charles De Meyer, the video brings to life a glimpse of a dystopian future (complete with a menacing A.I. character named Cyren from the album's interludes who we hear at the end of the music video) that warns of the dangerous dehumanizing consequences of cancel culture run rampant.On Planet Zero, Shinedown is serving up an incisive look at some of society's most critical issues, including the increasingly toxic division among those of differing ideologies, the need for honesty in our public discourse, and the corrosive effects of social media and cancel culture on mental health and humanity. The "Planet Zero" single rings the alarm with a cautionary warning that if we shut each other down, we risk losing empathy, respect for one another, and our ability to communicate and unify in a way that leads to actual progress and understanding.Check outthe first look and interview with front man Brent Smith and bassist and producer Eric Bass on GRAMMY.com.Says Brent,"We wanted the first visual of Planet Zero to be unlike anything we have done previously. We chose to work with visionary director Charles De Meyer. We did not want a traditional music video feel - we wanted avant-garde, thought-provoking and surreal. Make no mistake, there is a message in the visual, a warning of what is to come, if society does not wake up, and demand the truth be told. Welcome to PLANET ZERO..."



