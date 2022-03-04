Jack White Shares New Track "Hi-De-Ho" Ft. Q-Tip

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Jack White has released "Hi-De-Ho," the latest single from FEAR OF THE DAWN (out April 8), and a collaboration with A Tribe Called Quest
figurehead and acclaimed artist and producer Q-Tip. The blistering new single is joined by "Queen of the Bees," featured on White's second new album of the year, ENTERING HEAVEN ALIVE, which is set for release on July 22. A limited-edition "Hi-De-Ho" b/w "Queen of the Bees" tri-color 7" will be available exclusively at Third Man Records Cass Corridor Detroit
on Saturday, April 9 in celebration of both the album's release and the start of White's eagerly anticipated Supply Chain Issues
Tour.
FEAR OF THE DAWN is also now available for pre-order and pre-save digitally. Vinyl and CD pre-orders are available as well, along with a newly announced CD Box Set with exclusive t-shirt at thirdmanstore.com and a limited-edition cassette via Newbury Comics. In addition to the standard black vinyl version of FEAR OF THE DAWN, five limited edition vinyl variants have been announced: a midnight blue vinyl version with a screen-printed jacket available to Third Man Records Vault Members in the Vault Novelties store, astronomical blue vinyl at select independent record stores, moon glow white vinyl at Target, and a split moon glow white & astronomical blue LP with an 11"x11" screen printed poster and Third Man Records compilation CD at Rough Trade Records. An exclusive slip mat is also available with the album only at Urban Outfitters.
As noted, FEAR OF THE DAWN will be followed this summer by ENTERING HEAVEN ALIVE, due via Third Man Records on July 22. Vinyl and CD pre-orders are available now. Complete details on digital pre-orders and vinyl variants will be announced soon.
White recently announced the first dates of The Supply Chain Issues
Tour, with shows in North America, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Produced by Live Nation, the tour - which features White's first headline shows in four years - begins with two sold out FEAR OF THE DAWN album release shows, set for April 8 and 9 at Detroit's Masonic Temple Theatre, and then continues through late August (full list of dates below). A limited number of VIP packages will be available for each show. To celebrate the release of "Hi-De-Ho" and the two upcoming albums, starting today through March 10 a limited amount of $33 tickets will be available for most North American headline shows (while supplies last). For ticket availability and more information, please visit jackwhiteiii.com/tour-dates.
JACK WHITE - THE SUPPLY CHAIN ISSUES TOUR 2022:
April 08 - Detroit, MI - Masonic Temple Theatre (SOLD OUT)
April 09 - Detroit, MI - Masonic Temple Theatre (SOLD OUT)
April 10 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena
April 12 - Chicago, IL - Credit Union 1 Arena
April 13 - Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J Brady ICON Music
Center
April 14 - Pittsburgh, PA - Petersen Events Center
April 16 - Laval, QC - Place Bell
April 17 - Boston, MA - Agganis Arena
April 19 - Washington, DC - The Anthem
April 21 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center
April 23 - Portsmouth, VA - Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion
April 24 - North Charleston, SC - High Water Festival *
April 26 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle
April 27 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle
April 28 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle
April 30 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater
May 01 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater
May 23 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music
Factory
May 24 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center
May 25 - Austin, TX - Moody Center
May 27 - El Paso, TX - El Paso County Coliseum
May 28 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre
May 29 - Las Vegas, NV - The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan
May 31 - Los Angeles, CA - YouTube Theater
June 01 - Los Angeles, CA - YouTube Theater
June 03 - Reno, NV - Reno Events Center
June 04 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre
June 06 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
June 07 - Vancouver, BC - Pacific Coliseum
June 08 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
June 10 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre
June 11 - Broomfield, CO - 1STBANK Center
June 27 - London, UK - Eventim Apollo
June 28 - London, UK - Eventim Apollo
June 30 - Cologne, Germany - Palladium
July 01 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live
July 02 - Leipzig, Germany - Haus Auensee
July 04 - Berlin, Germany - Verti Music
Hall
July 07 - Lyon, France - Le Radiant
July 8 - Barcelona, Spain - Cruilla Festival *
July 10 - Madrid, Spain - Mad Cool Festival *
July 12 - Carcassonne, France - Festival de Carcassonne *
July 14 - Zurich, Switzerland - Samsung Hall
July 15 - Frankfurt, Germany - Jahrhunderthalle
July 16 - Brussels, Belgium - Forest National
July 18 - Paris, France - L'Olympia
July 19 - Paris, France - L'Olympia
July 20 - Paris, France - L'Olympia
August 13 - Minneapolis, MN - Armory
August 16 - Milwaukee, WI - UWM Panther Arena
August 17 - Indianapolis, IN - TCU Amphitheater at White River State
Park
August 19 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
August 21 - Lewiston, NY - Artpark
August 23 - Portland, ME - Cross Insurance Arena
August 24 - Baltimore, MD - Pier Six Pavilion
August 25 - Charlotte, NC - Charlotte
Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
August 27 - Huntsville, AL - Orion Amphitheater
August 28 - St. Louis, MO - Saint Louis Music
Park
August 29 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre * Festival Performance.