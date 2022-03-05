UMe Reissues Five Classic Uptown Records Albums From Jodeci, Guy, Heavy D & The Boyz & Christopher Williams

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Celebrating one of the most storied labels in R&B and hip-hop, Universal Music
Enterprises reissues a suite of five classics from Uptown Records available now. The label proudly presents the definitive versions of these albums with unreleased tracks, remixes, and more. Guy's The Future
(Expanded Edition), Heavy
D & The Boyz's Big Tyme (Expanded Edition), Jodeci's Forever My Lady, Jodeci's Diary of a Mad Band (Expanded Edition), and Christopher
Williams's Changes (Expanded Edition) arrived at all DSPs today.
Embodying the spirit of the "New Jack Swing" movement, New York R&B phenomenon Guy—Teddy Riley, Aaron
Hall, and Damion Hall—shined on their second full-length offering, The Future. After landing on November 13, 1990, it captured #1 on the Billboard R&B Albums Chart and scaled the Top 20 of the Top 200. It eventually went platinum and spawned the smash "Let's Chill," cracking the Billboard Hot 100 as well as ascending to #10 on the Hot Dance Single Sales Chart and #3 on the R&B/Hip-Hop Singles Chart. Meanwhile, "D-O-G Me Out" reached #8 on the Billboard US Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Singles and Tracks and #15 on the US Hot Dance Music/Maxi-Singles Sales chart. The Expanded Edition boasts a staggering 20 new tracks.
Meanwhile, New York hip-hop juggernaut Heavy
D & The Boyz catapulted into the Top 20 of the Billboard Top 200 and seized #1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums Chart after hitting the streets on June 12, 1989. It went platinum off the strength of timeless East Coast bangers such as "We Got Our Own Thang," "Somebody For Me," and "Gyrlz, They Love Me." It would be the swan song for late bandmate Trouble T Roy. The Expanded Edition touts 7 additional tracks.
Jodeci
introduced themselves with their earth-shaking debut Forever My Lady on May 28, 1991. Upon release, it soared to #1 on the Billboard Top R&B Albums Chart and Top 20 at Top 200 at #17. Out of three Hot 100 singles, "Come and Talk To Me" climbed into the Top 15. This iconic R&B opus went triple-platinum in the US with sales of over 3 million and a total of 8 million copies worldwide. The Expanded Edition houses 24 more tracks.
Diary of a Mad Band remains an American R&B classic from Jodeci. Uptown Records unveiled the record just before Christmas 1993 on December 21, and it gifted the world the historic first appearances from Timbaland, Missy Elliott, and Sista, while Redman
also pulled up for a feature. Diary of a Mad Band notably marked the group's second #1 on the R&B Album Chart. Plus, it would be highlighted by the #1 R&B smash "Cry For You," #2 "Feenin'," and Top 15 "What About Us." Not to mention, "My Heart
Belongs To U" charted for 20 weeks on the Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay Chart. It became quadruple-platinum in the United States, moving 6 million units worldwide. The Expanded Edition completes the vision with 15 extra tracks.
Christopher
Williams first shared his second album, Changes, on December 29, 1992. Beyond peaking at #63 on the Billboard Top 200, it vaulted to #12 on the R&B Albums Chart. The single "I'm Dreamin" climbed to #1 on the Billboard US R&B Songs Chart and soundtracked the end credits of New Jack City. Plus, "Every Little
Thing U Do" broke into the Top 10 of Billboard's US Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Singles and Tracks chart at #7. The Expanded Edition features 11 more tracks!
These stand out as just a snapshot of Uptown Records' legacy. Founded by the late Andre Harrell in 1986, the label served as the first home to everyone from Mary J. Blige, Father MC, and Soul for Real to The Notorious B.I.G.
It invariably set the blueprint for nineties R&B and hip-hop, and its influence grows stronger with each decade as evidenced by these reissues.
Be on the lookout for more soon.
Guy - The Future
[Expanded Edition] Tracklisting
Her
Wanna Get With U
Do Me Right
Teddy's Jam 2
Let's Chill
Tease Me Tonite
D-O-G Me Out
Total
Control
Gotta Be A Leader
The Future
Let's Stay Together
Where Did The Love Go
Yearning For Your Love
Smile
Long Gone
Wanna Get With U [Club Version]
Her (7" Mix)
Her (Extended Mix)
Her (House Mix)
Wanna Get With U (7" Mix)
Wanna Get With U (12" Mix)
Wanna Get With U (Hip-Hop Version)
Wanna Get With U (TR's Dub)
Do Me Right (7" Edit)
Do Me Right (Remixed Radio
Edit)
Do Me Right (Piano Accapella)
Do Me Right (Extended Club Version)
Let's Chill (Extended Remix Version)
Let's Chill (The Seduction Soliloguy)
Let's Chill (Chilled Vocal Version)
D-O-G Me Out (Single Edit)
D-O-G Me Out (Single Edit With Rap)
D-O-G Me Out (Mike Nice Dub Mix)
D-O-G Me Out (Wrecks N Effect Rap)
D-O-G Me Out (Canine Club Version)
D-O-G Me Out (Dogapella)
Heavy
D & The Boyz - Big Tyme [Expanded Edition] Tracklisting
We Got Our Own Thang
You Ain't Heard Nuttin Yet
Somebody For Me
Mood For Love
Ez Duz It, Do It Ez
A Better Land
Gyrlz, They Love Me
More Bounce
Big Tyme
Flexin'
Here We Go Again, Y'All
Let It Flow
We Got Our Own Thang (Peace, Love, & Heaviness Remix)
We Got Our Own Thang (Club Version)
We Got Our Own Thang (7" Version)
We Got Our Own Thang (A Cappella)
More Bounce (Radio Remix)
Big Tyme (Radio Remix)
Big Tyme (Extended Remix)
Jodeci
- Forever My LAdy [Expanded Edition] Tracklisting
Stay
Come And Talk To Me
Forever My Lady
I'm Still Waiting
U&I
Interlude
My Phone
Gotta Love
Play Thang
It's Alright
Treat U
Xs We Share
Cherish
(Hip Hop Version)
Stay (Extended)
Stay [Swing Drums]
Stay [Swing Bass]
Stay [Acappella]
Stay [Instrumental]
Come And Talk To Me (Radio Remix)
Come And Talk To Me (Hip-Hop Remix)
Come And Talk To Me (Horny Remix)
Come And Talk To Me (Dance Remix)
Come And Talk To Me (Instrumental)
I'm Still Waiting (Swing Mob Radio
Mix)
I'm Still Waiting (Swing Hip-Hop Mix)
I'm Still Waiting (Daddy's Jeep Mix)
I'm Still Waiting (Daddy's Hip-Hop Mix)
I'm Still Waiting (Jazz Version)
I'm Still Waiting (Instrumental)
Gotta Love (12" Edit)
Gotta Love (Hip-Hop Mix)
Gotta Love (Daddy Hip-Hop)
Gotta Love (Daddy Hip-Hop Instrumental)
Gotta Love (Daddy R&B)
Gotta Love (Daddy R&B Instrumental)
Gotta Love (Swing R&B)
Gotta Love (Swing Bass)
Gotta Love (Swing Act)
Jodeci
- Diary of a Mad Band [Expanded Edition] Tracklisting
My Heart
Belongs To U
Cry For You
Feenin'
What About Us
Ride & Slide
Alone
Lately
You Got It
Won't Waste You
In The Meanwhile
Gimme All You Got
Sweaty
Let's Go Through The Motions
Jodecidal Hotline
Success
My Heart
Belongs To U (Touchdown Working Remix)
Cry For You (Radio Version)
Cry For You (Extended)
Cry For You (Acapella)
Cry For You (Instrumental)
Feenin' (Radio Version)
Feenin' (Acappella)
Feenin (The Delta 70 B Boy Classic)
Feenin' (E Double
Gets Bizzy)
Feenin' (Get Bizzy Instrumental)
Feenin' (E Double
Gets Bizz-E-R)
You Got It (Cosmac Dub)
Won't Waste You (Nick Hussey Remix)
Christopher
Williams - Changes [Expanded Edition] Tracklisting
All I See
Don't U Wanna Love
Good Luvin'
Come Go With Me
When A Fool Becomes A Man
Changes
Where Is The Love
Let's Get Right
Where Are U Now
Every Little
Thing U Do
Please, Please, Please
Dreamin'
Come Go With Me (Unplugged Version)
Every Little
Thing U Do (Radio Mix)
Every Little
Thing U Do (Dawghouse Mix)
Every Little
Thing U Do (Mr. Kent's Mix)
Every Little
Thing U Do (Clark And Tim Flip Da Bass)
Every Little
Thing U Do (Supermen Mix)
Dreamin' (Radio Mix)
Dreamin' (Radio Mix Without Rap)
Dreamin' (Hip-Hop Radio
Version)
Dreamin' (Crazy Hip-Hop Version)
Dreamin' (A Capella Slap Bass Version)