Rayvon & Sugar Bear Team Up For A Dancehall/Trap Smash, "Roll It Like A Big Fat Spliff"





The duo exhibits the essence of their charismatic personas on the track with a bevy of clever lyricism and coy references as "the big fat spliff" is actually symbolic for the ladies. "Gal you roll it like a big fat spliff, like you want a dig up from the big forklift", RAYVON smoothly bellows in the chorus. His melodious phrases are complemented perfectly by SUGAR BEAR's commanding baritone vocals on the track.



"Roll It Like a Big Fat Spliff" captures the best elements of dancehall and trap-hip-hop with a dazzling assortment of magnetic melodies and a pulsating low end/drum track...a track you can dance to and is also a certified speaker thumper.



"Roll It Like a Big Fat Spliff" is the follow up to RAYVON and SUGAR BEAR's smash single "



"Roll It Like a Big Fat Spliff" is available on all streaming platforms (Spotify link below). Make sure to stream it, playlist it and save it to your Favorites Library. Club and radio DJ's, make this boommode track a "must-have" in your sets and airplay programming. Enjoy!

Listen to "Roll It Like a Big Fat Spliff" below:





International reggae and multi-platinum recording artist RAYVON has sold millions of records over the course of his extensive career via solo and collaboration releases, most notably the worldwide multi-platinum hit, "

RAYVON has performed in countless venues globally. He is an engaging and charismatic performer and has shared the stage with such legendary icons as The





SUGAR BEAR is a Dancehall Reggae artist, born in

He started by doing dubs for the Young Hawk sound system from Bronx, New York and performing live in local clubs whenever possible. He then began recording songs and traveling to

SUGAR BEAR's music has taken him to various parts of the world such as Japan, Canada, United Kingdom and throughout the U.S. for performances.

Rayvon Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/1rayvon

Rayvon Website : https://www.rayvonmusic.com

Sugar Bear Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/sugarbearmusic

