Birdy Announces Rescheduled UK & Europe Tour Dates

Following the release of her widely acclaimed fourth studio album, 'Young Heart', the magnificent, ethereal, and soul-restoring Birdy
announces her much anticipated rescheduled live tour dates. Originally planned to take place in late Spring
2022, the COVID-19 restriction within Europe
unfortunately forced Birdy
to push back her tour. But now - with the pandemic beginning to appear in our rear-view mirror - Birdy
returns, better than ever and super excited to be able to reconnect in person with her fans!
Having played a sold-out show at the O2 Kentish Town Forum in London in November 2021, the new tour is set to take place between March/April 2023 where fans will be able to show their continued support and reunite with the sublime, artistic prowess of one of the most refined singer-songwriters currently on the scene.
As part of the tour, Birdy
will play what is set to be a spectacular show at the Eventim Apollo Hammersmith in London on 23rd April 2023.
"A beautiful, poetic journey through heartbreak" - NME, 4*
"The hope that runs through this album will leave you with a warm glow" - The i, 4*
"Birdy's maturity shines through on her fourth outing Young Heart" - The Line Of Best Fit, 7/10
"Birdy outdoes herself with Young Heart, a pensive journey that offers some solace and a shoulder to cry on" - All Music, 4.5*
Tour dates:
Wed, 26th Jan 2022 Cologne, Carlswerk Victoria
March
Thu, 27th Jan 2022 Hamburg, Fabrik March
Fri, 28th Jan 2022 Berlin, Tempodrom March
Sun, 30th Jan 2022 Wiesbaden, Schlachtof March
Mon, 31st Jan 2022 Luxembourg, Den Atelier March
Sat, 1st Jan 2022 Stuttgart, Wagenhallen April
Mon, 3rd Jan 2022 Munich, Neu Theaterfabrik April
Tue, 4th Jan 2022 Vienna, Gasometer April
Wed, 5th Jan 2022 Zurich, Volkhaus April
Thu, 6th Jan 2022 Lausanne, Les Docks April
Mon, 10th Jan 2022 Brussels, Cirque Royal April
Tue, 11th Jan 2022 Amsterdam, Royal Theatre Carré April
Wed, 12th Jan 2022 Rotterdam, Theatre Rotterdam April
Fri, 14th Jan 2022 Paris, Le Trianon April
Mon, 17th Jan 2022 Madrid, La Riviera April
Tue, 18th Jan 2022 Barcelona, Razzmatazz April
Thu, 20th Jan 2022 Milan, Fabrique April
Sun, 23rd Jan 2022 London, Eventim Apollo Hammersmith April.